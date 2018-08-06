Company announces casino closure date

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Officials have announced the closing date of a Rhode Island casino.

The Twin River Management Group announced Monday the closure of Newport Grand Casino on Aug. 28.

Close by, the Tiverton Casino Hotel will be open to the public on Sept 1.

The casino will operate around-the-clock for one year, after which a review will determine whether to make the hours permanent. Alcohol will not be served during overnight hours.

Operators say they will be competing with Twin River in Lincoln, which offers 24-hour gambling.