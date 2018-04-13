Community Postings: Garden Club beautification event, Republicans select delegates...

Garden Club beautification event

The New Canaan Garden Club and New Canaan Beautification League held a joint program for their members on Wednesday, April 4th at New Canaan Library with renowned interior designer and author, Charlotte Moss. Ms. Moss’s career has included designing for private residences, executive suites throughout the country and Caribbean as well as retail stores and authoring ten books. Her most recent book, “Charlotte Moss Entertains”, was released this April. Ms. Moss holds many awards, including The New York School of Interior Design’s Centennial Medal and The Timeless Design Award from the Royal Oak Foundation.

The presentation: “Charlotte Moss Entertains: Setting the Table is Everyday Decorating”, drew an audience of close to 160 members from the two groups. For more information regarding events or membership for The New Canaan Garden Club and New Canaan Beautification League, please go to: https://www.ncgardenclub.org and https://www.newcanaanbeautification.org.

PJ Taylor Joins Halstead

Executive Director of Sales Sharon Daley has announced that real estate agent and long-time New Canaan resident PJ Taylor has joined Halstead in New Canaan. Taylor brings 14 years of knowledge and experience to the company and has sold over $20 million in property since 2013.

Taylor, who serves as a Director on the New Canaan Board of Realtors, was previously at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services New England Property for 7 years. Her sales success there earned her the company’s Honor Society distinction in 2013, 2015 and 2017. She specializes in the New Canaan, Wilton and Ridgefield markets.

Taylor is a member of New Canaan Board of Realtors, the Connecticut Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors, and the New Canaan and Smart MLS.

Republicans

select delegates

In a large outpouring of support on Monday evening, April 2, New Canaan Republicans endorsed their delegates to the 2018 Connecticut Republican Conventions.

At a caucus in the Town Meeting Room at Town Hall, New Canaan Republicans gathered to choose delegates who will help determine the Republican nominees for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and Connecticut offices, including Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, State Senate, State House of Representatives and Judge of Probate.

These are the names of the delegates who were selected to attend those conventions. State Convention, May 11 and 12: Cristina Aguirre-Ross, Patrick F. Donovan, John Engel, Stephen J. Karl, Michael J. Mauro, Kevin J. Moynihan, Tucker B. Murphy, Maria Weingarten and Nick Williams. State Senate District 26 Convention, May 14: William D. Gardner, Mary Anne Marcella, Michael J. Mauro and Maria Weingarten. State Senate District 36 Convention, May 14: Robert W. Avery, Evelyn Irene Barrack, Patrick F. Donovan and Kevin J. Moynihan. State House District 125 Convention, May 16: Robert W. Avery, Evelyn Irene Barrack, Elizabeth DeLuca, Patrick F. Donovan, William D. Gardner, Mary Anne Marcella and Kevin J. Moynihan. State House District 142 Convention, May 16: Michael J. Mauro. Judge of Probate District 52 Convention, May 24: Cristina Aguirre-Ross, Robert W. Avery, Patrick F. Donovan, William D. Gardner, Mary Anne Marcella, Kevin J. Moynihan, Thomas G. Osterndorf and William Eugene Redman.

The Gunnery

honor roll

The Gunnery announces with pride that Eleanor McManus, of New Canaan, has been named to the High Honor Roll for Winter Term 2017-2018.

Artist in Residence Program at library

New Canaan Library's Artist in Residence program presents its first workshop led by artist Alissa Siegal on Saturday, April 14 from 12 - 3 p.m. Siegal will lead a group in creating art depicting wildlife in this area that is threatened by extinction, including the Saltmarsh Sparrow, Northern Harrier Owl, and Blue Spotted Salamander. Participants will either decorate pre-cut templates of the animals or create their own drawing from provided images. The completed pieces will be displayed in the Library as a group creating a path across the Library walls. this workshop is appropriate for ages 12 and older. Please register online at newcanaanlibrary.org.

The bi-annual Artist in Residence program debuted in May 2016, and is unique in being one of only a few of its kind in the country, aligning the elements of an artist's residency with the Library's mission to inspire lifelong learning through innovation and discovery. This spring's program aims to foster a connection between the community and art; sparking new ways of thinking about and creating art.

Siegal has been a full time artist since 1986, when she received a BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design. She spent several years painting and travelling, then returned to Manhattan to earn an MFA in painting from the New York Academy of Art. She opened a gallery with artist friends on New York’s lower East Side, and another in St. John, VI. Her work has been widely exhibited across the US and Italy, and is held in many private and corporate collections. After several years travelling and working in the US and Europe, she now lives in Connecticut creating work in her studio and collaborating with clients on commissioned art.