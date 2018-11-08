Community Buzz: Winners all around at Chamber Cup; Organ recital at Congregational Church

Rand Insurance donated money to three teams participating in the New Canaan Chamber of Commerce's annual golf event, The Chamber Cup. The money is to be donated to the local nonprofit of each foursome's choosing. First place went to Team South End, above, whose charity of choice is the New Canaan-based Strays & Others, Inc. Second place was the team from Bankwell, right, which chose to donate its winnings to LiveGirl, Inc. Third place was the Rand Insurance team, not pictured, which will donate its winnings to the New Canaan Charitable Foundation to support the New Canaan Village Holiday Lights.

Winners all around at Chamber Cup

Rand Insurance was the presenting sponsor of the New Canaan Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf event — The Chamber Cup — contested at Woodway Country Club in Darien on Oct. 18. In keeping with the Chamber’s mission of Connecting Community with Commerce, Rand Insurance is donating prize money for the three teams with the lowest net score to the local nonprofit of each foursomes’ choosing.

The goal of the Chamber Cup is to raise funds to support the local nonprofits and community events produced by the New Canaan Chamber throughout the year.

First place went to Team South End — Nick Martschenko, Jim Taubner, Kevin Ryan and Mike Ward. Their charity of choice is the New Canaan based Strays & Others, Inc., a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue and responsible placement of homeless and unwanted animals.

Second place was the team from Bankwell — Heidi DeWyngaert, Bob Palmermo, Harry Traub and Anthony Giordano. They have chosen to donate their winnings to LiveGirl, Inc., a New Canaan-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower girls through year-round leadership development that builds self-confidence and fosters diversity.

Third place was the Rand Insurance team — Carter McGuckin, Marty Hackel, Brendan O’Brien and Sean Berry. Rand will be donating their winnings to the New Canaan Charitable Foundation to support the New Canaan Village Holiday Lights.

“Rand Insurance has been a community partner in New Canaan, as well as Greenwich and Darien, since 1938, and when we were looking for a lead sponsor for this year’s Chamber golf event, we knew they would step up to the ‘tee,’ ” said Tucker Murphy, executive director of the New Canaan Chamber of Commerce. “The power of partnerships is part of what make living and working in New Canaan so special and the 2018 golf event is a perfect example of how business leaders come together to make a difference for our local nonprofits.”

For information about Rand Insurance, Inc., visit www.randinsurance.com

Organ recital at Congregational Church

Organist Jo Deen Blaine Davis will perform her annual organ recital Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at The Congregational Church of New Canaan.

Davis is the director of music ministries at The Congregational Church. She will play a variety of organ works from different countries, including a 21st-century work by female composer, Chelsea Chen. Davis is an accomplished organist; she holds a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in organ performance from Eastman School of Music, and a doctorate degree of musical arts from the University of Kansas. Davis has performed recitals in the United States and much of Europe. She is the national president of the United Church of Christ Musicians Association.

All are invited to this one-hour recital. A reception will follow, and child care is provided. There will be a free-will offering taken for the Mary Bradley Clarke Fund, which provides guest instrumentalists for services. The Congregational Church of New Canaan is located at 23 Park St. For more information, call 203-966-2651, ext. 4, or email music@godsacre.org.

Boy Scout seeks winter clothing donations

With local temperatures beginning to dip, local Boy Scout, Benjamin Clay, is thinking about others who may not have a warm coat or perhaps a pair of boots or gloves.

Clay has decided to address the need in advance by leading an effort to provide warm clothing before Thanksgiving to the The Open Doors Shelter in Norwalk for his Eagle Scout project.

Clay, a New Canaan High School sophomore and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Boy Scout Troop 286 in New Canaan, is collecting new and gently used winter outerwear, clothing, and especially shoes and boots.

Clay is hoping New Canaan residents will have an extra coat and pair of boots in their closets that they no longer need or that that their children have grown out of some clothes since last winter.

“They need items for all ages and all sizes before it gets too cold outside,” he said. “Specifically, I am looking to collect winter wear, but the shelter is thrilled with any kind of new or gently used clothing.” The shelter’s clothing center serves over 1,500 individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. Clay is also collecting new undershirts and underwear.

Clay has placed collection bins inside the New Canaan Library, outside Saxe Middle School’s upper and lower main offices, and in the lobby of East, West, and South Elementary schools. For larger donations, Clay is willing to come to your home. Call 203-594-1253 to schedule a pickup.

For those who may want to help out, but don’t have any gently used items, Clay has created a wish list of new bulk buy lots with jackets, gloves, socks, hats, etc. at www.dollardays.com/benclayeagleprojectforopendoorsshelter/wishlist.html

The deadline for donations is Nov. 18.