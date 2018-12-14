Community Buzz: Tree and wreath sale ongoing..
New Canaan swimmer named to national team
USA Synchro has announced the athletes named to the 2019 U.S. Junior National Synchronized Swimming Squad and a New Canaan swimmer has made the cut.
Olivia Li, of New Canaan, was selected after three sets of trials Dec. 8-9 in Las Vegas, vying against 51 athletes for a spot on the squad.
She will represent the U.S. at the 2019 UANA Pan American Artistic Swimming Championships in Windsor, Ontario, Canada in August. Li, along with the rest of the Junior National Squad, will then be invited to full-time training at the National Training Center in September 2019 to prepare for the 2020 Junior World Championships.
Tree and wreath sale ongoing
The New Canaan Exchange Club's annual Christmas tree and wreath sale, which is going on now through the weekend before Christmas.
This is the club’s major annual fundraiser, with all proceeds going to numerous charities in New Canaan and communities throughout Fairfield County.
To buy one, drop by Kiwanis Park, 77 Old Norwalk Road, weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New minister for Talmadge Hill Community Church
Waveny LifeCare announces new campaign
Waveny LifeCare Network has launched a Forever Generosity campaign to provide enduring financial support for the people and programs that make Waveny unique. Early efforts have resulted in raising approximately $4.2 million toward the goal of $5 million from 250 supporters.
The public phase of the campaign was announced in October at a celebration of community generosity wherein Waveny thanked its many contributors. Resident Bob Seelert, community-based business Bankwell, and Waveny’s food service partner Morrison Community Living were honored for their generous support and commitment to the organization, and special recognition was given to the late Louise Goodridge for a legacy gift.
Maplewood senior communities host toy drive
Maplewood Senior Living is joining forces with the Connecticut State Police to host its annual toy drive.
The event, in its 18th year, is inviting anyone that wishes to make a donation to bring an unwrapped toy or toys to any Maplewood Senior Living community in Connecticut now through Dec. 20. Toys will be distributed to local families across the state.
“Maplewood is proud to support the Connecticut State Police with its mission to bring toys to needy children,” said Gregory Smith, CEO and president of Maplewood Senior Living, in a news release. “Many of our residents and our staff members partake in community outreach to help others. The toy drive offers a way for our residents to give back to the community this holiday season in a very meaningful way.
Toy donations may be made Maplewood Senior Living communities:
Maplewood at Darien, 599 Boston Post Road, Darien
Maplewood Senior Living, One Gorham Island, Suite 100, Westport
Maplewood at Danbury, 22 Hospital Ave., Danbury
Maplewood at Newtown, 166 Mount Pleasant Road, Newtown
Maplewood at Stony Hill, 46 Stony Hill Road, Bethel
Maplewood at Orange, 245 Indian River Road, Orange
Maplewood at Strawberry Hill, 73 Strawberry Hill Ave., Norwalk
Maplewood at Southport (Leasing Gallery), 1720 Post Road, Fairfield
For more information regarding the toy drive, contact Debra Laudano at 203- 500-9197.