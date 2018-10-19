Community Buzz: Three promoted at Waveny Lifecare Network; Eighth-graders hold mock trial

Nearly $160,000 was raised by 110 area business professionals during the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk's eighth annual Maritime Golf & Tennis Classic on Sept. 17 at Wee Burn Country Club. Among the foursomes were, from left, Scott Gerard of Fairfield, Frank Micalizzi of Ridgefield, Sam Tingley of New Canaan and Chris Von Ancken of Easton.

Three promoted at Waveny Lifecare Network

Three managers have been promoted to key directorships at New Canaan’s Waveny LifeCare Network: Latrina Annosier, Carolyn Antonion and Tony DiIorio.

Annosier has been promoted from her former role as assistant supervisor of assisted living to director of resident care at The Village. In her new position, Annosier will be responsible for leading Waveny’s assisted living nursing team and managing operations at The Village, Waveny’s award-winning memory care community dedicated to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Former Waveny resident care coordinator Antonion has been promoted to director of admissions resident services. In this new position, Antonion will be responsible for managing inquiries and admissions for Waveny’s Adult Day Program, The Village and The Inn, Waveny’s independent living community, as well as providing various resident support services.

DiIorio has been promoted to director of information technology from his former role as manager of information technology. For nearly four years, DiIorio has overseen and managed the ongoing advancement of Waveny’s technological infrastructure in an ever-changing healthcare environment.

For information, call 1-855-WAVENY-1 or visit www.waveny.org.

Eighth-graders hold mock trial

New Canaan Country School eighth-graders took on the roles of characters from John Steinbeck’s novel “Of Mice and Men,” to argue the fate of George Milton, accused of murdering his best friend, Lennie Small, during a mock trial last week.

“In the process of reading, class discussions, and adopting roles and staging the trial, students learn to read for content as well as perspective,” said Upper School Teacher Will McDonough. “They’re pushed to think analytically and to collaborate. ... And while these elements are also foundational in thesis-based essays, a trial challenges students to develop an ability to shift their arguments and improvise to connect with their audience, the jury.”

The eighth-grade curriculum explores themes of conflict and challenge involving the individual, the group and society. The course’s literature also includes “Animal Farm” and “Lord of the Flies.”

Students enjoyed the mock trial, but said they also found it challenging. “(As the defendant, George,) I was both rattled and excited by the speed of the prosecution’s questions,” said eighth-grader Huett Nelson, of Rowayton.

“It was fun to be in a court situation where you could object, question witnesses, and say that our testimony would be ‘textually evident’ by swearing on a copy of ‘Of Mice and Men,’ ” said eighth-grader Lilly Krongard, of New Canaan.

“It was nerve-wracking how my expectations and planning changed during the trial,” said eighth-grader Benjamin Herdeg, of New Canaan. “The biggest challenge was that the jury hadn’t read the book, so our persuasive arguments had to be near-perfect.”

Upper School teachers Tom Giggi and Bart Fredo will conduct similar mock trial experiences for their eighth grade English classes — Giggi using “Of Mice and Men” and Fredo using “Lord of the Flies.”

LiveGirl event teaches girls confidence

The New Canaan Library Lamb Room was packed with girls and young women at an event Sept. 27 hosted by LiveGirl that featured JillEllyn Riley, co-author of “The Confidence Code for Girls.”

Riley urged the girls to take risks. “The most critical thing to building confidence is to take risks. Try new things. Try scary things. You can’t build confidence unless you try,” she said.

Georgia Rosenberg, a LiveGirl Fellow and St. Luke’s senior, shared her perspective on what she calls the confidence paradox. Rosenberg said, “We (teen girls) want to be confident leaders, but society sends us conflicting messages. We are taught to speak up, but not too loudly. We know we must self-advocate, but not overstep. We want to be beautiful, but not promiscuous. Being a part of an empowering community like LiveGirl builds confidence.”

Girls took the stage to role play confidence-building scenarios, and 75 girls were awarded a free copy of “The Confidence Code for Girls” funded by the New Canaan Health & Human Services.

The event also featured a voter registration booth hosted by the League of Women Voters. For information, visit www.goLiveGirl.org or email info@goLiveGirl.org.

Historical Society plans annual cemetery tour

The fourth annual Historical Society Cemetery Tour will be led by board member Patricia Funt Oxman on Oct. 31.

The tour leaves by van from the Townhouse at the Historical Society at 1 p.m. and this year’s destination is the Sellecks Corners Cemetery, a very well kept and fascinating part of New Canaan’s history. Many of the genealogical roots of New Canaan and environs are represented at Sellecks Corners, including the Scotts of Scott’s Corners, the Cody family known for the Cody Drug Store, a number of Civil War Veterans, and the Sellecks for which the cemetery was named. The tour will include a look into the Sellecks Corners Chapel opened in 1851.

The tour returns to the Townhouse for seasonal refreshments and a short talk with local author Patricia Brooks, who has written a number of books on the final resting places of noteworthy people.

Tickets are $25 per person. The tour is Oct. 31 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.