Community Buzz: Sexual assault crisis center receives $5K grant; Teen selected for art exhibition

LiveGirl partners with Seventeen Magazine

New Canaan based nonprofit LiveGirl and Seventeen Magazine hosted “Being A Girl in Today’s World” at University of Connecticut-Stamford, featuring Laura Brounstein, director of editorial and business development at Cosmopolitan and Seventeen magazines.

Brounstein talked about her experience in media and how she works to champion content to help girls and women use their voice. Brounstein urged the girls to, “Trust yourself. Do the work and then raise your hand and trust that you are ready for the challenge.”

The event also featured a panel of girl leaders, who shared their perspective on what it’s like to be a girl in the modern world.

Mackenzie Moore of Norwalk, said, “Being a girl in today’s world means to be strong when others doubt or degrade you, to be brave when others are afraid, and to listen to what people around you have to say because everyone deserves to be heard.”

LiveGirl, founded in 2014 by New Canaan resident Sheri West, provides year-round leadership development and mentoring to girls in Fairfield County. For information, visit www.goLiveGirl.com or connect @goLiveGirl.

New Canaan teen selected for art exhibition

New Canaan High School artist Ann Pakhayev, 16, was one of a handful of students selected to exhibit art at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich in the eighth annual iCreate 2018 exhibition, showing through Aug. 12.

Eleven jurors selected 45 pieces of art out of over 600 submissions from 33 New York and Connecticut high schools. Pakhayev’s colored pencil artwork is called “Guardians of the Crossroads.” Ann also won honorable mention for her steel sculpture “The Path Less Traveled,” at the Silvermine Arts Center’s 28th annual Juried Student Exhibition, showing through June 30.

Previously, Pakhayev tested her skills in other gallery shows and high school art competitions this year, and achieved first place for her colored pencil drawing in TeenVision at Sacred Heart University Department of Art and Design in February. Pakhayev won several art awards in the past. She took first place in the youth category for her photography at Silvermine Art Center’s 26th annual student show; that was her fifth consecutive year winning at Silvermine. She also won using various art mediums in the 22nd, 23rd , 24th , and 25th shows. Pakhayev also won for her drawing in the ACIS educational company travel art contest scholarship in junior high school.

Pakhayev received summer art scholarships and will be attending an architecture design residency in July, as well as Silvermine Art Center this summer, and her creations will be part of a fall exhibition at her school. She also completed a college architecture class last summer on a scholarship, as well as being a participant this year and part of the design competitions in the ACE Mentor program, which helps mentor high school students and inspires them to pursue careers in design and construction.

Sexual assault crisis center receives $5K grant

The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education received a $5,000 grant from the New Canaan Community Foundation during a late-May ceremony at New Canaan Library.

A recognition that sexual violence is a problem in every community, this grant will fund the center’s prevention education programming in New Canaan and surrounding communities. An ongoing goal of the center’s education department is to reach different audiences in the community to raise awareness of the problem, as well as the resources available to those affected by sexual violence. Part of that initiative includes instructing police officers, social workers, health teachers and parents, in addition to in-school programs.

The New Canaan Community Foundation awards approximately $1,000,000 in grants annually to nearly 100 nonprofits providing a wide range of services to the elderly, youth, those in need, the arts, and the environment.

Dean’s list recipients

Brooke Holland and Isabel Ruksznis, of New Canaan, were named to Denison University’s spring 2018 dean’s list.

Danielle P. Meyers, of New Canaan, was named to the University of Rhode Island spring 2018 dean’s list.

New Canaan resident Brian Macari was named to the spring 2018 semester dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.

Lauren Perone, of New Canaan, was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

Alexandra Orndahl, of New Canaan, was named to James Madison University’s dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

Among the graduates

New Canaan residents Emily Brand, George Buck and Robert Schultz graduated from Colgate University on May 20.

Samantha Ashley, Cole Harris, Kenneth Pascal, Henry Stanton and Cole Turpin, all of New Canaan, graduated from Wesleyan University on May 26.

New Canaan residents Michael B. DiCosmo, Robert A. Forese, Madeline J. Lupone and Theodore N. Voulgaris graduated from Colby College on May 27.

Duke Repko, Eddie Piotroski, Olivia Hoelzer, Paul Freeman, Elizabeth Gordon, Allie Bel Bruno, Azadeh Amir-Aslani, Lynn Korsun and Tom Cronin, all of New Canaan, graduated from Bucknell University in Pennsylvania on May 20.

Eamon Schaney, of New Canaan, graduated from the University of San Diego on May 27.

Elizabeth C. Robinson, of New Canaan, graduated from Furman University on May 5.