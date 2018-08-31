Community Buzz: Rotary Lobsterfest expands options; Moynihan meets with Indian-American community

New Canaan First Selectman Kevin Moynihan speaks at a session organized by the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin-Connecticut Chapter on Aug. 22.

Rotary Lobsterfest expands options

New this year at the Lobsterfest on Sept. 21-22, the Rotary Club of New Canaan will offer the opportunity for groups of eight to 16 to enjoy the Lobsterfest under a lighted, private tent with personal table service provided by the Rotarians.

“The club tried one private tent last year and it was met with rave reviews,” said John Bemis, who brought his company team from Benchmark IT together for a festive evening under the tent. “So this year we’ve decided to offer four tents for each of Friday and Saturday nights. The tent fee includes a bottle of wine and two Lobsterfest tickets, table service, and more — and most importantly, the tent fee goes directly to the local charities Rotary supports, so we’re doing good, while having fun.”

For information on the private tents, contact Richard Brookshire on 203-962-1031 and for general information or to order Lobsterfest tickets, visit newcanaanrotary.org.

Book signing at Renaissance Faire

On Sept. 30, former New Canaan High School teacher and fantasy author Deborah Ann Davis will be at the Connecticut Renaissance Faire in Lebanon from 1 to 3 p.m. signing her books for fans during the festival’s “Meet the Author” book-signing event.

“Our guest authors share a similar vision with the Faire,” said Eric Tetreault, marketing director for the Connecticut Renaissance Faire. “We both want to take our guests to far- away lands, even if it’s only for a short time.”

This is the fourth year the fair has hosted guest authors. Each day of the festival, a different fantasy author appears giving them an opportunity to meet their fans and gain new ones.

“Maybe our Meet the Author event will help the next J.K. Rowling or George R.R. Martin to be discovered,” Tetreault said. “And our guests will have had an opportunity to get a signed book from them before they were stars.”

“Attending my first Connecticut Renaissance Faire completely changed the direction of my writing career,” Davis said. “I was so charmed by the people, the events and the surroundings, that I stopped the book I was working on, and instead wrote and published ‘Fairly Certain,’ a story about a modern-day computer geek from Connecticut who finds himself back in Robin Hood times after an accident.”

This will be Davis’ third year participating in the “Meet the Author” event.

The Connecticut Renaissance Faire takes place at the Lebanon Fairgrounds, 122 Mack Road.

Moynihan

meets with Indian-Americans

The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin-Connecticut Chapter organized a meet-and-greet and an interactive session for the Indian-American residents of New Canaan with First Selectman Kevin Moynihan on Aug. 22 at the Chef Prasad Indian Restaurant in New Canaan.

GOPIO-CT serves as a nonpartisan, secular, civic and community service organization, promoting awareness of Indian culture, customs and contributions of PIOs through community programs, forums, events and youth activities. It seeks to strengthen partnerships and create an ongoing dialogue with local communities.

The purpose of the meetings was to explore how Indian-Americans can help in local community service activities, as well as to provide a good image of New Canaan to those who may want to move to town.

Moynihan discussed what he has done since he took over the mantle of New Canaan. After Moynihan’s speech, several questions were raised by those in attendance.

Also present at the gathering were Board of Finance member Michael Chen and Town Council member John Engel.

The program was organized by GOPIO-CT founder Dr. Thomas Abraham and assisted by GOPIO-CT President Anita Bhat and New Canaan resident and GOPIO-CT Treasurer Viresh Sharma.

Parrino named one of best lawyers in country

Attorney Thomas Parrino of Parrino|Shattuck was selected by his peers for inclusion on the 2019 list of the Best Lawyers in America. With this distinction, Parrino ranks among the very best private-practice attorneys nationwide, an honor he has held since 2006.

Attorneys listed in the 25th edition of The Best Lawyers in America were selected after a peer-review survey that confidentially investigated the professional abilities and experience of nominated lawyers. Recognition by Best Lawyers is widely regarded by clients and legal professionals as a significant honor.

Parrino, a longtime resident of New Canaan, was selected for the list in the practice area of family law. His selection comes on the heels of numerous other recent awards, including being recognized as among the top 1 percent of America’s Most Honored Professionals.

Parrino has been practicing family law for nearly 30 years, handling high-asset family law litigation in Connecticut.

Parrino is a fellow and past president of the Connecticut Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. He chairs the chapter’s Rules Committee, Sunbury Committee and Arbitration Committee; serves on the Amicus Committee and served on the Examining Committee. He recently served as a delegate to the National Board of Governors of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, where he previously was chairman of the National Admissions Committee and as a member of the National Test Subcommittee. Parrino is a fellow of the International Academy of Family Lawyers.

Parrino|Shattuck, PC, 285 Riverside Ave. in Westport, represents individuals throughout Connecticut in a wide range of family law matters, including divorce, alimony, client support, property division, child custody, and relocation. For information, visit parrinoshattuck.com or call 203-557-9755.