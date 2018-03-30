Community Buzz: Remembering 9/11...





Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media

Please register online at newcanaanlibrary.org for events at the New Canaan Library, 151 Main St.

The Perfect Omelet: The iconic omelet gets rave reviews in John E. Finn’s book, “The Perfect Omelet.” Finn will talk about the process of writing his definitive book, which is full of practical wisdom about omelets, cooking, and life, and the professionally trained chef will also demonstrate omelet preparation at the library Saturday at at 2 p.m. in the Adrian Lamb Room.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase, courtesy of Elm Street Books.

National Poetry Month: April is National Poetry Month and the library will honor the importance of poetry with a number of upcoming events.

Poet Shanna T. Melton will lead interactive poetry workshops on April 5 and 10 at 6 p.m. in the Curtis Gallery.

Melton, a Bridgeport award-winning poet, painter and art consultant, will encourage attendees to create freely through the use of prompts and other motivational tools. No experience is required — just an open mind and a willingness to participate.

The workshops are appropriate for those ages 15 and up; limited to 20 participants per workshop.

Voices of September 11th, a New Canaan-based nonprofit, is holding its 10th annual Always Remember Gala on April 12 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City, 180 Central Park South.

Former Secretary of Defence Leon Panetta will be a featured speaker, joined by Lara Logan, a 60 Minutes correspondent.

Panetta, who also served as director of the CIA, will be honored with the VOICES Leadership Award in recognition of his lifetime commitment to public service and unwavering dedication to protecting the nation.

Logan, who reported from the Afghan battlefield and Tahrir Square in Egypt, will receive the VOICES Building Bridges Award.

ESPN host Mike Greenberg will serve as emcee while VOICES board members, Bonnie McEneaney McNamara and John Gannon, are co-chairing the event.

Cocktails begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and a dessert reception. The event concludes at 10 p.m.

VOICES provides long-term mental health support, resources and programs that promote resiliency in the lives of the thousands of individuals and families impacted by 9/11.

Sponsorships and tickets are available at voicesofseptember11.org or by calling the VOICES office at 203-966-3911.

The Darien Arts Center is once again holding its annual smartphone photo contest, Pic Darien, which will be accepting entries at darienarts.org from April 2 through May 16.

Adults (18 and up) and students (17 and under) may submit their smartphone photos for cash prizes in six categories: “People and Pets,” “Landscape and Nature,” “Travel: Near and Far,” “Food,” “Humor” and “Abstract.”

The contest is open to all; there are no age restrictions and contestants are not required to live in Darien.

All entries will be presented in a slideshow at a June 1 Award and Reveal Reception in the DAC Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Darien Town Hall.

To find out more about the Pic Darien Smartphone Photo Contest, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683.