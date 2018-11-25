Community Buzz: Piano quartet to perform at St. Michael’s; Global refugee crisis discussion on Nov. 29

Rutherford and Ulrich wed

Marina Morton Rutherfurd, daughter of the late Jody J. Rutherfurd, who lived in New York, and the late Morton A. Rutherfurd, who lived in Woodbridge, was married on Nov. 10 to Adrian Edward Ulrich, son of Christie and Ronald J. Ulrich, of New Canaan.

The ceremony was performed by the Archdeacon Keith Cartwright at St. Christopher’s Church at the Lyford Cay Club, Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas.

The bride, 29, is the founder of Rutherfurd Creative, an experiential agency specializing in event design in New York. She graduated from Skidmore College. Her mother had worked at Random House and later retired as the executive assistant at Altrinsic Global Advisors in Greenwich.

Her father had a real estate development firm called MAR Realty, and Astron, a shipping business, in Fairfield. The bride is a paternal great-great-granddaughter of Levi P. Morton, who was a governor of New York and the vice president of the United States under President Benjamin Harrison. She is also a descendent of Peter Stuyvesant, the last Dutch governor of New York, and of John Rutherfurd, a senator from New Jersey in the first session of Congress under George Washington.

The groom, 40, works in investment management at Tocqueville Asset Management in New York. He graduated from the New Canaan Country School, Choate Rosemary Hall, and Lehigh University. He received an MBA from Columbia Business School. His father was a partner of Morgan Stanley and the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Equinox Capital Management in New York, is chairman of the African Parks Foundation of America and on the executive committee of The New York Philharmonic.

The groom is a descendant of Capt. John Parker and Gen. Horatio Gates of the Revolutionary War, and is a great-grandson of Dr. Raymond Calvin Benner, an inventor and adviser to general of the Army Douglas MacArthur on Japanese industry.

Piano quartet to perform at St. Michael’s

On Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 5 Oenoke Ridge in New Canaan, is hosting a concert by the internationally acclaimed St. Petersburg Piano Quartet.

The quartet also plays regularly at Music Mountain Festival, America’s oldest continuous chamber music summer festival in Falls Village, and the oldest performing arts institution in Connecticut.

Included in the program will be piano quartets by Mozart and Brahms, as well as a composition by Alla Borzova, St. Michael’s director of music and a piece by her husband, Alexander Dmitriev.

Suggested donation is $15. There will be a reception following the concert to meet the artists.

Global refugee crisis discussion on Nov. 29

Fairfield-based Save the Children and Bridgeport-based Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants will host “Forced From Home: An Intimate Discussion on the Global Refugee Crisis” on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. at Grace Farms in New Canaan.

This moderated conversation will explore the crisis from displacement to resettlement. The moderator will be Lucy Nalpathanchil host of WNPR’s “Where We Live.” Speakers include Claudia Connor, president and CEO of CIRI; Julia Finder, education in emergencies advisor for Save the Children; Alicia Kinsman, director and managing attorney for CIRI’s Immigration Legal Services; and Jessica Lenz, senior director of child protection for Save the Children.

Panelists will address the “push factors” that force people to flee their home countries, protection and education of displaced children, and how resettlement and integration transforms and saves lives.

Single tickets are $25; email IPGEvents@savechildren.org to purchase.

Tickets on sale for ‘A Christmas Carol’ reading

This holiday season, the Carriage Barn Arts Center is presenting a dramatic reading of “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The holiday classic by Charles Dickens tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation into a gentler, kinder man after visitations by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet to come.

The reading will be performed by Joe Plummer Jr., founder and director of Gotta Kid To Feed Productions, a digital media company; and Therese Plummer, an actor and award-winning voice-over artist living and working in New York City. The two are the brother and sister of New Canaan resident Margaret Green and the children of Joe Plummer Sr., who performed the readings for 30 years and recently retired. There are no costumes, scenery or music; the story is told dramatically and much is left to the imagination.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at carriagebarn.org/christmas-carol/ or by calling 203-594-3638. Because of the limited number of tickets, no reservations can be held without payment. All ticket purchases are nonrefundable.

Education Association donates to Turkey Drive

This Thanksgiving, the New Canaan Education Association supported the 2018 New Canaan High School Turkey Drive.

On Nov. 19, in what has become an annual tradition, NCEA President Vivian Birdsall, NCEA Vice President Ronna Van Veghel, and NCEA fundraising chair Darren Bruce presented a check for $1,000 to the Turkey Drive, the proceeds of which go to support the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County.

The NCEA raises money through various fundraising activities throughout the year and then donates the money to local charitable organizations, such as the Turkey Drive.