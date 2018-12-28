Community Buzz: ‘New Deal’ art exhibit opening Jan. 11; Waveny Care named among nation’s best nursing homes

‘New Deal’ art exhibit opening Jan. 11

“A New Deal for the Arts: The Federal Art Project Era 1933-1943” opens at the New Canaan Historical Society on Jan. 11 with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m., according to a news release.

This exhibit includes large-scale works by Justin Gruelle, George Avison, Liacita Gregg, Clifton Meek, Ralph Nelson and Ernest Albert Jr., as well as documents, works on paper, posters, and historical information. Also included are photographs of numerous important murals that have been lost or destroyed.

During the Great Depression of the 1930s, New Canaan experienced general, widespread unemployment, and the town accepted relief from various governmental agencies set up under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’'s New Deal. Funds for artists came from both the Public Works Art Project and the Works Progress Administration. Through these programs, art was commissioned for New Canaan’s public places, including Town Hall and the public schools.

The community is invited to learn about this period in history where, for the first time, the U.S. government subsidized artists. The exhibit will explore the impact the New Deal had on the development of American art, including the growth of abstraction, on the conversation that continues to this day on the role of government in supporting the arts, and on the socio-economic implications of this artwork.

Events associated with this exhibit include: a bus tour of WPA art in New Canaan and Norwalk led by art historian Ed Vollmer on Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a documentary film on the New Canaan residents who rescued and restored this art 1995-2004 followed by a conversation with Betty Branch, a member of the Town’s Commission, on Feb. 10 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.; and a discussion with Jeff Urbin, education specialist from the FDR Presidential Library, on March 3 from 4 to 5 p.m. The exhibit runs through March 30.

For information, visit www.nchistory.org or call the New Canaan Historical Society at 203-918-4022. The New Canaan Historical Society is located at 13 Oenoke Ridge.

Waveny Care named among nation’s best nursing homes

U.S. News & World Report released its official list of Best Nursing Homes for 2018-19, and Waveny Care Center of New Canaan was once again named among the nation’s finest, according to a news release.

Since its rating program began in 2009, U.S. News has relied on data from Nursing Home Compare — a program run by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency that sets and enforces standards for nursing homes. Waveny is one of only 14 Medicare and Medicaid accredited nursing homes in Fairfield County to boast an overall five-star CMS rating, which is based on three separate categories of criteria: Federal Health Inspections, Nursing Staffing Levels and Clinical Quality Measures.

“Our nurses, therapists, physicians, and staff work very hard every day for each individual resident to provide the very best in resident-centered quality, comfort, and compassionate care,” said Russ Barksdale, Waveny’s president and CEO. “We are grateful to be acknowledged for just that.”

This year, U.S. News changed its overall rating methodology to place more emphasis on staffing quality. They also applied additional rating indicators of care that CMS does not factor into its own ratings, such as whether the amount of rehabilitation therapy provided was determined by reimbursement or by patient-centered needs.

“Waveny’s designation among the best of the best speaks to a great deal of hard work and achievement,” said Lynn Iverson, Waveny’s campus administrator. “It reflects our deep commitment to our quality initiatives and to those in our care.”

Waveny Care Center is part of Waveny LifeCare Network, a nonprofit organization that provides a comprehensive continuum of healthcare to serve the changing needs of older adults from all areas, including enhanced independent living at The Inn, assisted living and short-term respite care for people with memory impairment at The Village, and skilled nursing, inpatient and outpatient Rehabilitation Services at Waveny Care Center.

Lapham Community Center offers

tax assistance program

The no cost, full service VITA/AARP/IRS Volunteer Tax Assistance Program will again be available in New Canaan at the The Lapham Community Center, with special attention to seniors and low to moderate income households, according to a news release.

Tax preparation and electronic filing of state and federal returns will be offered at the Community Center on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Jan. 30 until April 10. Appointments are strongly suggested by calling 203-594-3620. This IRS-sponsored program is the nation’s largest, free, volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation service, and will be available to all individual filers regardless of income or age.

If married, both husband and wife should be present. Certain forms and personal and financial documents are required. Taxpayers must bring identity documentation (government issued photo ID), Social Security or ITIN numbers for all taxpayers and dependents; bank account/routing numbers (blank check preferable), if expecting a refund; all 2018 income report forms received; other important documents such as receipts for deductible expenses including real estate and vehicle taxes paid; receipts/canceled checks if itemizing deductions (charity contributions); proof of health insurance (Form 1095-A from the Access Health Connecticut Marketplace, or private plan identification); a copy of last year’s federal and state tax returns.