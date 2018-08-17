Community Buzz: New Canaan architecture the focus of new exhibit; Registration open Lapham Center programs

The New Canaan Historical Society presents “New Canaan Rendered: Architectural Sketches” by Mark Markiewicz AIA. This collection of 20 hand-drawings illustrates the diversity of New Canaan architecture. Represented are buildings from Colonial times to the modern era.

The exhibit opens at the Gores Pavilion in Irwin Park on Sept. 14 and runs through Nov. 2. A reception will be held on Sept. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Mark Markiewicz, an architect and long-time resident of New Canaan, has had his work recognized by the American Institute of Architects with numerous awards. Both a hobby and a passion, he documents in sketch form buildings and places he has known, including a collection from Princeton University and a collection from Waveny Park. This exhibit — his New Canaan project — captures the multifaceted character of the town as it exists in early 21st century.

The Markiewicz drawings in the front gallery compliment an installation in the back gallery of the Gores Pavilion on midcentury modern architecture in New Canaan.

The Gores Pavilion is open limited hours May 1 through Nov. 2 or by appointment. For information, or to RSVP for the reception, call 203-966-1776.

Registration

open for Lapham Center programs

Registration for fall programs at Lapham Center in New Canaan is going on now and will continue until all classes are filled. The fall newsletter, which was mailed townwide, is also available for pick up at the center or online at www.laphamcenter.org. Registration for classes can be done in person, by mail, by phone or online. Call 203-594-3620 for more information on classes and registration.

Classes, which are open to all adult New Canaan residents, include those in the arts, history, fitness, music, writing, games, technology, art history and languages. In addition, there are parties, films, trips, health screenings, lectures and book groups.

The following are a few classes beginning in early September:

Beginning Bridge, Fridays from Sept. 7 to Oct 19, 10 a.m. to noon. $70. Mary Watson, who has taught bridge at Lapham for four years, will teach the class for beginners and those who haven’t played in many years. Limited to 12 people.

Current Events, Mondays from Sept. 10 to Nov. 5, at 10:30 a.m. $80. Mark Albertson will present the facts on some of the hottest discussion issues: hate groups in Connecticut, atoms for peace and Iran, populism; China’s new revolution, immigration, privatized prisons, vox populi, and drones. Albertson is an author and historian for the Army Aviation Association of America.

Advance Medical Directives, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Free. Katherine Lasberg, community health coordinator for Visiting Nurse & Hospice, will explore the concept of preparing advance health care directives regarding personal medical care. These directives can help guide families and health care providers to honor a patient’s wishes for medical treatment when the patient is unable to communicate. Staying Put will provide muffins and bagels at 9:45 a.m.

The Civil War, Thursdays from Sept. 13 to Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. $20. New Canaan resident Jon Marshall, a history teacher, will be leading this class on Civil War history from 1861-65.

Visiting Wuthering Heights, Thursdays from Sept. 13 to Nov. 1, from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Free. Join Stephanie Stiles, novelist and former British literature professor, in reading and discussing the novel Harold Bloom characterizes as “one of those canonical works or classics that reward readers at every level of literary sophistication.” Students will be examining the gothic tale of Heathcliff and Catherine, focusing particularly on their enigmatic romance, literary significance and enduring interest for modern readers. Informal weekly discussions encourage all participants to share their ideas and insights into this work.

The Irish Identity: Independence, History, and Literature, on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. Free. Ned Monaghan will show half-hour segments of this series and then lead a discussion. The videos feature Marc C. Conner, professor of English at Washington and Lee University. The class will meet every other Thursday.

Ukulele Lessons, Wednesdays from Sept. 12 to Nov. 28. $99. Beginners will meet from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and players from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Uncle Zac, the “uke guy,” a local ukulele performer and teacher who has played the ukelele for 50 years, will teach a variety of chords, techniques and songs. The players class is for those who have some experience with a ukulele. He will rent a ukelele for the semester for $10.

Walk Bridge program uncovers ancient fort

An archaeological investigation associated with the state Department of Transportation’s Walk Bridge Program in Norwalk recently uncovered a Contact Period Native American fort site, along with several thousand artifacts of varying age. The site is on top of a 3,000-year-old site, indicating Native American use of this area for many generations before the arrival of European traders and settlers.

This discovery is a result of the Walk Bridge Program’s conducting preliminary archaeological surveys during the Environmental Assessment/Environmental Impact Evaluation. These surveys revealed the possibility of historically significant sites within the program’s work area, and further investigation revealed remnants of the pre-Contact and Contact Period fort. Contact Period refers to the period when Europeans first began coming in contact with Native Americans, generally understood to be 1500 to 1700.

“This is a highly significant discovery that represents some of the only real information we have on Native Americans in present-day Norwalk,” said Dr. Ross K. Harper, senior historic archaeologist for Archaeological and Historical Services, Inc., the Connecticut-based cultural resources firm completing the archaeological recovery effort. “Sites like this one are very rare. Fewer than a half-dozen have been discovered in Connecticut and Long Island Sound combined. Were it not for the Department of Transportation and the Walk Bridge Program, we may have lost this important opportunity to deepen our understanding of these people and their role in Connecticut history.”

The fort is believed to have been used primarily for trade between Native Americans and early Dutch settlers somewhere between 1615 and 1640 and is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Artifacts uncovered from this time period include wampum, glass and copper beads, stone arrow points, European flint, and iron trade tools. Artifacts from the pre-Contact Period include an Orient fishtail point and a Lamoka point. No evidence of human remains or characteristics of a human burial has been found.

Following consultation with the Federal Transit Administration, State Historic Preservation Office, and federally recognized Native American tribes, the Department of Transportation will complete the removal and the site. Artifacts will be conserved and analyzed to develop and present an understanding of what occurred at the site. This area is an active construction site, and the public is asked to refrain from trespassing for their own safety and for the preservation of the archaeological site.