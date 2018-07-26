Community Buzz: New Canaan Society accepting art entries; Person-to-Person receives $19K in grants

Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Waveny LifeCare Network Adult Day Program participant, Eleanor, casts a line off the shore of Calf Pasture Beach during a recent fishing trip with fellow program participants and assisted living residents from The Village. less Waveny LifeCare Network Adult Day Program participant, Eleanor, casts a line off the shore of Calf Pasture Beach during a recent fishing trip with fellow program participants and assisted living residents from ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Community Buzz: New Canaan Society accepting art entries; Person-to-Person receives $19K in grants 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

New Canaan Society accepting art entries

The New Canaan Society for the Arts is accepting entries for its annual member show, in display from Sept. 9 too Oct. 13.

Since 1977, the New Canaan Society for the Arts’ annual member show celebrates the range, interests, and talents of artist members working across various subjects, styles, and media in art. New and current members may enter up to three pieces, one piece will be chosen for inclusion in the exhibition. To enter, membership must be current for the duration of the show through Oct. 13. Prizes will be awarded and the entry fee is $20 for up to three pieces.

Entries will be accepted online until Aug. 18.

Membership is open to anyone with an interest in the artistic activities of the New Canaan Society for the Arts. Those interested in exhibiting or participating in other activities can join or renew their membership online at www.carriagebarn.org.

Specific entry information is available at www.carriagebarn.org. For questions, call 203-594-3638.

STAR golf tournament to benefit disabled

STAR’s second annual Family & Friends Golf Tournament will be a nine-hole, best ball scramble with a shotgun start on Sept. 15 at the Silvermine Golf Club, 95 North Seir Hill Road, Norwalk.

Join STAR to support neighbors with intellectual and developmental disabilities for this family-friendly short course. There will be complimentary beer, soft drinks and snacks on the course and the event will feature prizes for closest to the pin, longest drive and team low gross along with a raffle. Golf will play from 3 to 5 p.m. followed by a grilled buffet dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. with cash bar. Non-golfers and family members can join golfers for the buffet with specially priced dinner tickets. Tickets for golf and barbecue can be purchased at www.starct.org. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Peter Saverine, director of philanthropy at 203-846-9581, ext. 302 or psaverine@starct.org

“We were very excited last year to have a sell-out crowd of golfers who were joined by an equal number of family members and friends for the barbecue. The setting at Silvermine in September is idyllic and we are very grateful to the golf club staff for their gracious hosting of our fundraiser,” STAR Executive Director Katie Banzhaf said.

Tickets to golf are $150 per person, $500 per group of four and $125 for youth under 18. Family members/non-players are can join the barbecue buffet for $40 per person or $90 for family of three or more. All proceeds benefit STAR, Inc., Lighting the Way’s programs and services for infants, children, and adults affected by intellectual and developmental disabilities in Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Weston, Westport, Wilton, and Stamford.

Waveny seniors go fishing

Waveny LifeCare Network’s Adult Day Program participants and assisted living residents from The Village recently took a fishing trip to Norwalk’s Calf Pasture Beach, where they spent the day casting lines from the shore of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Base, Flotilla 72.

This outing was facilitated by avid fisherman Dontay Dempsey, who serves as Waveny’s facility operations coordinator. Dempsey provided the fishing rods, supplies, skilled instruction, and applied all bait as needed.

“It’s a great feeling to share my love of fishing with our residents,” he said. “It’s also a special way to give back to my own organization, by volunteering my time and personal interests.”

For information, call 1-855-WAVENY-1 or visit www.waveny.org.

Person-to-Person receives $19K

in grants

United Way of Coastal Fairfield County has awarded two 2018 Neighbors Helping Neighbors grants to Person-to-Person. The $10,000 grant is for the Emergency Assistance Program. The $9,000 grant is for the P2P Food Pantry.

In the award letter, United Way acknowledged the coordination, collaboration and data collection of P2P and other grant recipients in an effort to improve services for clients. Cathy DeCesare, senior vice president of strategic initiatives, said, “We thank you for your role in creating a system of services that prevents homelessness and increases access to healthy food for families that struggle to survive in Coastal Fairfield County.”

P2P Executive Director Ceci Maher said the ongoing partnership with United Way of Coastal Fairfield County supports the agency’s ability to help the people who come to P2P for assistance. “These grants help us provide emergency financial assistance for security deposits and utility payments; to purchase food and personal care items for the Food Pantry. Working to provide a pathway out of poverty for P2P clients, we are grateful to United Way of Coastal Fairfield County for helping P2P meet the immediate needs of people in our community.”