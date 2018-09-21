Community Buzz: New Canaan Country School welcomes new faculty; SLOBs kicking off a new year

Service League of Boys member Justin Weitfieldt and Lisa Habasinski, of the Family & Childrens Agency, kick off the new SLOBs philanthropic year by donating school backpacks to those in need. Service League of Boys member Justin Weitfieldt and Lisa Habasinski, of the Family & Childrens Agency, kick off the new SLOBs philanthropic year by donating school backpacks to those in need. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Buzz: New Canaan Country School welcomes new faculty; SLOBs kicking off a new year 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SLOBs kicking off a new year

The New Canaan High School Service League of Boys will host its first general meeting on Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. in the school cafeteria. SLOBs is the largest high school club that fosters a parent-son relationship within a philanthropic organization committed to community service and leadership development.

All members, and any NCHS boys interested in becoming a member, should attend this meeting with a parent as the group kicks off the new year. Guest speaker will be Nicole Straight from Food Rescue, who will discuss how the organization “rescues” expiring food from restaurants and grocery stores to provide for those in need.

Donations of nonperishable items for Open Door Shelter and men’s clothing for Midnight Run will also be collected. For further details on donations or membership, visit newcanaanslobs.org.

Frightful stories come to life at A Haunting at Mill Hill

Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard and hear tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the Norwalk Historical Society’s eighth annual A Haunting at Mill Hill.

Tours will take place Oct. 12-20, on Fridays at 7;30 and 9 p.m., and Saturdays at 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m. Each tour lasts approximately one hour. Space is limited; purchase tickets online at MillHillHaunt.com. Not recommended for children under eight years old. Mill Hill Historic Park is located at 2 East Wall St. in Norwalk. CT 06851. Follow signs to parking across the street. No parking onsite.

Stories of death, murder, insanity and destruction await visitors, incluidng tales of a knife-wielding suicide victim from South Norwalk and an insane pyromaniac from Silvermine. At the end of the tour, encounter the spirits in the Historic Haunted Maze, created by local haunted house and special effects experts George Holomakoff and Greg Kling.

Ticket sales at www.millhillhaunt.com. Early bird tickets available through Oct. 11 at $18 for adults and $15 for children ages 8-12. Tickets purchased after Oct. 11 or at the door (if available) are $20 for adults, and $18 for children ages 8-12 .The net proceeds support the Norwalk Historical Society’s education programs and cultural exhibits.

For information visit www.millhillhaunt.com, www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, email info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525.

New Canaan Country School welcomes new faculty, staff

New Canaan Country School welcomes several new faculty and staff members this year. In addition, 16 new apprentice teachers have joined the community.

“We have attracted a very talented group of educators with an impressive array of professional experiences who are passionate about children’s growth and development,” said Head of School Aaron Cooper, who also joined the school in July.

Andrew Bevan is a fifth-grade homeroom teacher at the middle school. Bevan has a master’s degree in education from Bank Street College and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Colgate University. Bevan was a fourth-grade teacher at The Collegiate School in New York, and prior to that a fourth-grade teacher at The Town School.

Nora Goddard is the new school counselor and will primarily serve grades five through nine. Most recently, Goddard was director of admission and Next Schools guidance counselor at The Advent School, an independent pre-K through sixth-grade school in Boston. Goddard has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Hamilton College and a master’s degree in school ocnseling of education from Boston College.

Katie Jin teaches Mandarin. She most recently taught at the Huaxia Chinese School of Greater New York (White Plains) and the Connecticut Chinese Association in Norwalk.

Christie Lundquist returns to the Country School to teach French and Spanish after spending the past year at Ridgefield High School teaching French and German. Christie has a master’s degrees in teaching and German from Tufts University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in French and German from Georgetown University.

Bob Mueller is the interim chief financial officer. Mueller comes to Country School after two years as executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of Independent Schools’ Business Officers’ Association’s Health Benefit Trust, an organization of area independent schools he started in 1991 and transitioned to self-funded status with $96 million in revenue in 2016. Prior to that, Mueller was CFO at Delaware Valley Friends School in Pennsylvania for 25 years, where he oversaw all manner of the school’s finance and operations. Bob has a B.A. in Biology from Swarthmore College.

Impact Fairfield County to host fall events

Impact Fairfield County, the premier women’s giving circle of Fairfield County, will be hosting two fall events for new members to come and learn about the organization and how they can get involved.

The first event will take place Oct. 3 from 9:45 to 11;30 a.m. at Grace Farms in New Canaan.

The second event will take place on Oct. 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Granola Bar in Greenwich.

All members of the community are welcome and encouraged to attend. RSVP to info@impactffc.org.

For information about Impact Fairfield County, visit www.impactffc.org.