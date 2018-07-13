Community Buzz: Musical workshop at library; Author to present latest novel

Author to present latest novel

Award-winning author Mary Hogan will speak about her recently released novel “Left: A Love Story,” on July 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Adrian Lamb Room at the New Canaan Library.

Fay and Paul Agarra, a couple living a stimulating and happy life in New York City, are suddenly thrust into the position of having to reckon with Paul’s life-altering diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. While the subject matter can be heavy, “Left” is an often humorous story, and a poignant love story relevant to all but especially anyone coping with an unforeseen event that tests their vows to honor their partner “in sickness and in health.”

Hogan is the bestselling author of “Two Sisters” and the historical novel, “The Woman in the Photo.” Previous novels include the young adult titles, “The Serious Kiss,” “Perfect Girl” and “Pretty Face.” Hogan lives in New York City with her husband, actor Robert Hogan, and their Catahoula leopard rescue dog, Lucy.

This program is being presented in partnership with Staying Put in New Canaan. Copies of the book will be available for purchase, courtesy of Elm Street Books. Register online at newcanaanlibrary.org.

Resident heads

to Arkansas for 2-year mission

Connor McDevitt is heading to Bentonville, Ark., to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He entered the Missionary Training Center in Mexico City on July 9, where he will spend three weeks in training before departing to Arkansas. In Arkansas, he will be involved in proselyting, community service, and leadership training. During his mission, he will work primarily with Spanish speakers and may be assigned to serve in areas over a large geographic area including parts of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas.

“I feel it is an honor to be able to serve the people within the Bentonville Mission and to be able to work in Spanish and learn about a different culture in my own country makes it even more special,” McDevitt said.

Connor is a 2017 graduate of New Canaan High School. He was president of both the record and art clubs and captained his YMCA basketball team as well. He recently completed his freshman year of college at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where he is majoring in animation and graphic design.

Operation Fuel taking energy assistance applications

Operation Fuel’s statewide network of fuel banks has begun taking energy assistance applications from Connecticut households. Families and individuals who are in danger of having their utility services terminated due to financial hardship should call 211 to see if they are eligible for energy assistance.

There are more than 320,000 low- and moderate-income households statewide that can’t afford their energy bills. During 2017, more than 52,000 households had their electricity disconnected because of non-payment, according to the state of Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

Brenda Watson, Operation Fuel’s Executive Director, said she is concerned about how people will survive a heat wave if their electricity is shut off.

“An energy grant from Operation Fuel can be lifesaving. The home energy affordability crisis is a health and safety issue for over 300,000 Connecticut households. Just a small donation to Operation Fuel can help a local family or individual remain in their home,” Watson said.

For this past fiscal year, which ended June 30, Operation Fuel helped 7,232 households with more than $3.1 million in energy assistance.

“We want to help even more households this year but we need the resources to do that. Lack of electricity can create serious problems for the elderly, young children and babies, and people who have chronic health problems. Being without electricity during extreme heat is especially hazardous,” Watson said.

The annual winter moratorium, which prevents qualified households from having their electricity and gas shut off, ended on May 1 and doesn’t resume until Nov. 1.

For information on Operation Fuel or to make a donation, go to www.operationfuel.org. Donations also can be sent to Operation Fuel, 75 Charter Oak Ave., Suite 2-240, Hartford, CT. 06106.

Musical workshop

at library

New Canaan Library will welcome back local musician Michael-Louis Smith, presenting workshop titled “Investigating Harmony: Part I — Constructing Chords.” The event takes place on July 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Adrian Lamb Room.

Smith’s workshop is open to both musicians and non-musicians, and will cover elements of harmony — from its finite parts to exploring chord progressions in familiar songs, and finally discussing the relationship between harmony and melody. Participants will first learn about intervals, which are the basic building blocks of triads (chords consisting of three notes). Then the workshop will explore the construction of chords through intervals and triads. Throughout the class, examples will be given to demonstrate the sound of each interval and triad.

Smith is a jazz guitarist, composer, recording artist and educator. He received a master’s in jazz studies from the Conservatory of Music at Purchase College. Originally from Saratoga, N.Y., he now lives in New Canaan and performs regularly at clubs in New York and at festivals throughout the region.

Register for the event online at newcanaanlibrary.org.

Honors recipients

Christopher Thorkilsen, of New Canaan, was named to the spring 2018 semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University.

Isabelle Rosa, of New Canaan, was named to St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for the spring 218 semester.

Bryce Voges, of New Canaan, was named to the spring 2018 high honors list, and Luke LaShelle, of New Canaan, was named to the honors list at Pomfret School.

Among the graduates

New Canaan residents Ashley Gonzalez, Greer Kosinski, Anthony Terenzio and Christopher Thorkilsen graduated from Quinnipiac University in May.

Noah Hedley and Jaime Warlich, both of New Canaan, graduated from Roger Williams University in May.