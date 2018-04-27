Community Buzz: Local group teaches CPR to au pairs, Student art exhibition winners announced ...





Local group teaches CPR

to au pairs

New Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corps members Nancy Upton and Charlie Kelly taught hands-only CPR to Au Pair in America members from around the world, continuing NCVAC’s mission to train community members in life-saving techniques as part of their Hands On New Canaan initiative. The au pairs practiced doing CPR compressions on adult manikins, in conjunction with using an AED. Hands-only CPR and AED usage is targeted for adults who go into sudden cardiac arrest. In addition to this training, the au pairs were given an overview of life-saving skills for children and infants, which included maneuvers for choking victims.

Au Pair in America encourages continuous training of au pairs. In addition to a comprehensive orientation program before the girls join their host families, APIA offers educational webinars for au pairs six times a month, year-round. APIA will pay for an au pair to complete an Infant/Child CPR and First Aid Certification program through its exclusive partnership with the American Red Cross.

For information about hosting an au pair, contact the Community Counselor in New Canaan, Marianne Grandin, at 203-594-6599 or go to www.aupairinamerica.com.

StrongMom Boot Camp launches 2nd location

StrongMom, an outdoor boot camp and total body fitness class that includes cardio bursts and strength training, will now offer classes in New Canaan. After a successful soft launch last fall, the New Canaan class will officially launch May 1 on the St. Marks Church front lawn at 111 Oenoke Ridge Road. From May through October, the one-hour classes will be take place Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. In addition, babysitting is available at each class. StrongMom first launched in Greenwich in 2014.

Owner, personal trainer and New Canaan resident Erin Marich teaches StrongMom classes. Marich believes in order to strengthen and tone, you need to constantly confuse and challenge your muscles. Therefore, no two workouts are ever alike. “Our workouts are designed to repeatedly raise and lower your heart rate and challenge your muscles to burn fat and tone up at the same time,” Marich said. “Women leave sweaty, happy and impressed with what their body can do.”

StrongMom is a bonding experience for women as they sweat together. Partner work and team challenges are often incorporated into the workout. It’s an empowering, supportive workout environment for women in the community.

For information, online booking, class description and schedules, visit StrongMom’s website strong-mom.com. Classes are offered in Greenwich on Mondays and Fridays. Individual class and package purchases are available online for both locations.

Student art exhibition winners announced

The Westport Arts Center has announced the high school student artists selected for the Tracy Sugarman Award and the People’s Choice Award in its fourth annual High School Student Art Exhibition, on view through June 2.

Staples High School senior Lilianna Giaume, of Westport, was chosen as the recipient of the Tracy Sugarman Award for her oil painting, “The Caw of Mutiny,” an interpretation of Edgar Allan Poe’s poem “The Raven.” The Tracy Sugarman Award was given to the Juror’s Choice for best submission among Westport students.

Staples High School sophomore Maise Prince, of Westport, won the People’s Choice award for her charcoal on paper work, “Fro,” featuring a student in her art class.

Other student artists selected for the exhibit included William Besgen III, Mary Joyce and Paige Stein, all of New Canaan.

For information on the exhibitions or other student events and classes, contact the Westport Arts Center at 203-222-7070 or visit westportartscenter.org.

New Canaan students write one-act plays

The New Canaan High School theater program presents the 28th Annual Drama Festival. Students enter one-act plays based on this year’s theme “Heaven Knows,” and four are chosen and performed. In addition to writing the original pieces, the students are in charge of all aspects of the productions such as casting, directing and costumes. The winners of the festival this year are: first place — “Heaven Knows How To Party” by Wyatt Lysenko; second place — “Waiting Room” by Fiona Stevens; third place — “Bruce Hammer-Private Investigator” by Jackson LaMorte; and fourth place — “My Lady” by Lynaea Pace. Honorable mentions went to “Summer’s End” by Nicolas LaMorte and “The Heavenly Trading Company” by Emma Turner.

Performances will take place Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the NCHS auditorium. Tickets are $12 and will be sold at the door only (cash or check). The Lobby Box Office opens at 6:30 p.m.