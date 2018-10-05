Community Buzz: Live Jazz Night at Carriage Barn; Civilian Police Academy applications being accepted

On Sept. 21, Waveny’s Main Street at The Village was transformed into a three-ring circus. Circus acts included a professional stilt walker, hula hoop performer, and Wavenys volunteer pet therapy dog, Meca, as the gentle lion. Even Wavenys residents, short-term rehab patients and Adult Day Program participants tried their hands at some tricks of their own. For more information about Wavenys Adult Day Program, which provides free local door-to-door transportation throughout most of lower Fairfield County, call 203-594-5429 or visit waveny.org less On Sept. 21, Waveny’s Main Street at The Village was transformed into a three-ring circus. Circus acts included a professional stilt walker, hula hoop performer, and Wavenys volunteer pet therapy dog, Meca, ... more Photo: Contributed Photo /

Live Jazz Night

at Carriage Barn

Carriage Barn Arts Center is hosting another rousing evening of live jazz music featuring New Canaan musician Michael-Lewis Smith performing with Brooklyn Circle on Saturday. The evening is also a celebration of the group’s new album release, and the Carriage Barn Art Center’s 2018 Member Show is on view, featuring over 150 works by local artists.

Guitarist Smith is a top-tier bandleader and recording artist who has toured nationally at major venues such as the Troubadour Club, Apollo Theater, and the Discover Jazz Festival. Brooklyn Circle will showcase a genre-bending medley of jazz, funk and afrobeat with Smith on guitar, Stacy Dillard on saxophone, Diallo House on bass and Ismail Lawal on drums.

The party starts at 7:30 p.m. for VIP ticket holders ($35, incudes a signed CD). Live music runs from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Advance tickets are for sale for $15 at www.CarriageBarn.org/jazz. Tickets are $20 at the door. Guests (21 and over) may also sample Caledonia Spirits’ Barr Hill gin and vodka cocktails.

Plein air event and exhibit

this weekend

A new plein air event and exhibit will celebrate New Canaan’s Waveny Park. The program, in partnership with the Waveny Park Conservancy and Carriage Barn Arts Center, invites artists to paint, draw, sculpt or photograph throughout the 130-acre park on Oct. 6-7. The completed works will be included in a special exhibit and sale at a special Carriage Barn exhibit Oct. 18-21.

Waveny’s woodlands, formal gardens, pond, cornfields and historic buildings offer a range of vistas to capture and to provide inspiration. On Oct. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, visitors can observe artist working “en plein air” at the Carriage Barn and throughout the park. Volunteers from the conservancy will be there to share information about the park’s history and restoration projects.

Contact the Carriage Barn Arts Center at 203-594-3638 for more information.

Civilian Police Academy applications

The New Canaan Police Department is accepting applications for the Civilian Police Academy fall session.

Topics may include traffic enforcement, criminal investigation, patrol procedure, crime scene, drug and DUI enforcement, domestic violence, use of force, firearms, K-9 demonstration, youth interaction, internal affairs, department logistics, animal control and more.

Classes will take place 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday beginning Oct. 11 and concluding Dec. 13. Those that are selected are expected to make every effort to attend all nine classes. Applicants must be 18 years old to apply, and preference will be given to New Canaan residents.

Applications may be obtained by visiting www.newcanaanpolice.org or in person at the police department. For more information please contact officer Jeffrey Pollock at 203-594-3500 or Jeffrey.Pollock@newcanaanct.gov.

Lockwood-Mathews gala to honor New Canaan resident

On Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will host the Travel with the Victorians Gala, chaired by trustee and Rowayton resident Paul Veeder.

The event will feature a black-tie dinner, silent and live auctions, a special presentation by award-winning author and journalist Tony Perrottet, the exhibit preview “The Artist’s View: Traveling the Merritt Parkway” featuring new works by Cynthia Mullins, and the mansion’s first National Legacy Award honoring Trustee Mimi Findlay, a resident of New Canaan.

The Lockwood-Mathews board will honor trustee and New Canaan, resident Mimi Findlay for her preservation activities and unwavering support of the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum. Since 1966, when she was working as a volunteer for the Junior League of Stamford-Norwalk, Findlay has been a critical force in the revitalization and restoration of the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum. She has shared her knowledge serving the museum in many roles with distinction including board president, trustee emeritus, restoration advisor, and curatorial chair.

For information, visit www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Enrollments

The following New Canaan residents enrolled at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. for the fall semester: Caroline Marie Callahan, Erin Corbett, Kyle Elizabeth Hagan and Spencer Madden Handler.

Elizabeth H. Pohle, of New Canaan, enrolled at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, for the fall semester.

William Anderson, of New Canaan, enrolled at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. for the fall semester.

The following New Canaan residents enrolled at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., as part of the class of 2022: Charlotte Childs, Christopher M. Joyce, Kylie K. Murphy, Lily Schaeffer and Ashley B. Scott.

Pepin named Reynolds + Rowella partner

Reynolds + Rowella announces the promotion of Gregory Pepin to partner on Oct. 1.

The firm, with offices in Ridgefield and New Canaan, provides tax, audit, accounting and consulting services to closely-held businesses and high-net-worth individuals.

“The partners are very pleased to add Greg Pepin to our partner group,” said Frank Rowella, managing partner. “Greg has proven himself over the past eight years with Reynolds + Rowella. His experience and capabilities have proven to be beneficial to our clients. In addition, his commitment to community fits well with the R+R philosophy of giving back to where we work and live.”

Pepin, based in the firm’s Ridgefield office, joined Reynolds + Rowella in 2010 as a supervisor, specializing in tax consultation, planning and compliance. Pepin also leads the firm’s Family Office Solutions Group.

Pepin serves on the Rising Professional Advisory Council of the Fairfield County Community Foundation; he is a founding member of the National Association of Divorce Professionals (Western Fairfield County Chapter), and is a member of the board of trustees for the Keeler Tavern Museum Endowment Fund.