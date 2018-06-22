Community Buzz: Library celebrates women in music; Eversource project underway on Route 106





New Canaan High seniors win CABE awards

New Canaan High School seniors Olivia Buckley and Will Dooley have each been given the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education award for 2018.

The awards, which were announced by Dr. Bryan Luizzi at the June 4, Board of Education meeting, recognize two seniors at the high school who exhibit exemplary leadership skills, show concern for others and have the dedication to honor commitment.

Buckley is a leader in the NCHS Caring Crew Club, an after-school program for students with special needs. Crew members provide friendship, encouragement and support to students while participating in a variety of sports, cooking and recreational activities. Buckley is also president of the Autism Awareness Club, works with the YMCA with special-needs children, and spends summers as a camp counselor. Buckley was a member of the U.S. Team in Synchronized Swimming and competed in the Junior Olympics in this event.

Dooley hosts the daily announcements at the high school and selects the song that will be playing schoolwide. Through the years, Dooley has been recognized and nominated for various awards for his performances and collective contribution to NCHS theater productions. He is very dedicated to the theater, and he has filled his summers with pre-college musical theater programs such as the prestigious CAPT 21 at New York University and MPulse at the University of Michigan. He also assisted with storm relief efforts by enhancing a homeless shelter and has participated in other mission trips.

Buckley plans on attending Dickinson College in the fall. Will Dooley will be attending Boston College.

Library celebrates women in music

New Canaan Library invites all to a celebration of women’s voices in music and songwriting with a performance by acclaimed singer-songwriter Sheri Miller. The event takes place on June 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Adrian Lamb Room. Register online at newcanaanlibrary.org.

Named one of Music Connection’s “Hot 100 Unsigned Artists,” Miller writes and performs Beatles-inspired love songs, while accompanying herself on guitar and piano. In honor of women’s voices in music, Miller will also sing a wide range of favorites, including songs by Patsy Cline, Judy Garland and The Beatles, among others.

Miller has released two records, “Mantra” and “Winning Hand,” as well as her original song “I Could Love You Still,’ featuring Will Lee, Paul Shaffer, Steve Cropper and others. In addition to writing and performing her own songs, Miller has collaborated with many Grammy Award-winning songwriters, including J.D. Souther, and is currently recording a new EP record to be released in 2018-19.

Eversource project underway on Route 106

As part of the multimillion-dollar project to install a natural gas distribution system in New Canaan, Eversource is working along Route 106 (Old Stamford Road). Drivers may experience delays due to work on the road between Weed Street and Lapham Road.

To ensure the safe completion of this work, police and signs will be deployed approaching these locations to help manage the flow of traffic. Work wil take place, weather permitting, from June 25-29, July 9-13, and July 16-20 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Traffic will be re-routed off Route 106 on to Talmadge Hill Road and Lapham Road before returning to Route 106. Drivers exiting the Merritt Parkway at Exit 36 may also experience delays.

Woodworking camp at arts center

Kids ages 7-10 can register for a 4-day woodworking camp at the Carriage Barn Arts Center.

Over four days, kids will plan, create and finish a one-of-a-kind project such as a wooden stool. The instructor will teach practical skills such as sanding, drilling with a hand drill, using wood screws, nails and glue to complete the project. They will then finish the piece using paint or stain techniques.

The workshop will take place at the Carriage Barn Arts Center in Waveny Park from June 26-29 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. each day. The cost is $190 for members and $210 for nonmembers. Space is limited and registration is at www.carriagebarn.org/june-woodworking-camp or by calling 203-594-3638.

Dean’s list recipients

New Canaan residents Joseph Gelhaus, Christopher Reik, Patrick Song and Caroline Vanderlee were recently named to the Tufts University dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

Jason Paladino, of New Canaan, was named to the University of Hartford dean’s list for spring 2018.

New Canaan residents Courtney Coutts, Hailey Coutts and Katrina Saitta have bee named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

James Shapiro, Darrell Valenti and Jaime Warlich, all of New Canaan, were named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.

Lauren M. Catalano, of New Canaan, has been named to the President’s List for the 2018 spring semester at Elon University.

Molly McQuilkin, of New Canaan was recently named to the Gonzaga University dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

New Canaan residents Gabriella Borea and Kaitlyn E. Sandvik received dean’s list honors for the spring 2018 semester at Fairfield University.

Giuliana Ponterotto, of New Canaan earned a spot on the spring 2018 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz.

Among the graduates

Katherine Smith, of New Canaan, graduated from Tufts University on May 20 with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Francis Duane, of New Canaan, graduated from Quinnipiac University on May 12 with a master’s in business administration.

New Canaan resident Leslie York Ford graduated from Baylor University in May with a vachelor’s degree in business administration.