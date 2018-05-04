Community Buzz: Kiwanis Club hosts mentor program, Choral concerts set for May 12-13

Kiwanis Club hosts mentor program

The Kiwanis Club hosted the Human Services Council’s Norwalk mentor program at Cava Wine Bar and Restaurant in New Canaan on April 12.

The program has been around for over 32 years and provides support to many young children. For one-hour a week, the mentor and student meet at their school throughout the school year.

Program director Nancy Pratt and Brenda McKenna, a New Canaan resident and mentor to two elementary school students, discussed the benefits of mentoring. Pratt said a new sponsorship initiative started this year called Helping Enrich Relationships Of Every Student, also known as HEROES.

For those who cannot commit time, but want to get involved, they can sponsor a mentor-mentee match by donating $750 per year. This covers the cost of running background checks, mentorship training programs, workshops and events. For information, contact Pratt at npratt@hscct.org or 203-849-1111, ext: 3042

Choral concerts set for May 12-13

Arthur Sjogren, formerly artistic director of the Pro Arte Singers and the Charis Chamber Voices, will present a program of beloved and lesser-known choral gems from the mid-17th to 20th centuries, featuring works by de Padella and Brahms and a sampling of music from around the world.

Concerts are scheduled for May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Bedford Presbyterian Church, Village Green, Bedford N.Y.; and May 13 at 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan, 178 Oenoke Ridge Road, New Canaan.

Charis is an auditioned chorus of 39 men and women from Westchester County, N.Y., and Fairfield County. Founded in 1994, the group is renowned for its diverse repertoire, unique blend of voices and captivating performances. This is Charis’ ninth season under the direction of Sjogren.

The program opens with a world premiere, “Welcome,” written for Charis by composer-in residence Michael Minard. The program will then explore sacred music by Mexican composer Juan de Padella.

The concerts will be followed by wine and cheese receptions.

Tickets are $25 ($20 for seniors and $15 for students). They may be purchased in advance through the Charis website, www.charisvocals.com, or at the door.

Taggart Collection

on display

New Canaan resident Bill Taggart and his niece, Alison Taggart-Barone, gifted their complete family records to the New Canaan Historical Society in 2017. Highlights from the collection will be on display in the Silvermine Room of the Historical Society through July 3, with an opening reception on Friday at 6 p.m. Bill Taggart will give a brief talk on his family’s collection.

Descendants of the Taggart family have lived in New Canaan for more than 100 years and had owned a 95-acre dairy farm off Oenoke Ridge. The collection contains hundreds of documents, photographs and memorabilia that showcase the family’s history.

RSVP for the reception by emailing ngeary@nchistory.org or call 203-966-1776 ext: 2.

The New Canaan Historical Society is at 13 Oenoke Ridge. For information, visit www.nchistory.org

New Canaan resident makes dean’s list

Lynn Korsun, of New Canaan, was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa., during the fall 2017 semester. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Located in Lewisburg, Pa., Bucknell University is a private liberal arts university that offers majors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and social and natural sciences, along with broad opportunities outside of class, to its 3,600 undergraduates. Graduate programs are available in select disciplines.

Students to exhibit artwork

Elements of Design, this year’s summer show at the Gores Pavilion in Irwin Park, will feature the work of four New Canaan High School seniors — Timothy Scranton, Eliza Pohle, Kate Lindberg and Sammi Smith. All artists are students in the Advanced Placement Studio Art 3-D Design class taught by Jeanne McDonagh. The exhibit examines line, color, texture and perspective.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to show the work together,” said Nancy Geary, executive director of the Historical Society, who helped to curate the show. “Tim’s imaginative work has a retro feel very much in keeping with the mid-century Pavilion. Eliza uses color in exploring architectural form and detail. Kate’s imaginative pieces play with cubism. And Sammi’s bold images are striking uses of line and color.”

The exhibit opens with a reception on May 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will remain on display through Aug. 15. The Gores Pavilion is open Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment. For information or to RSVP to the reception, call 203-966-1776.

Little Rams Service League

to host fun run

The Young Women’s League of New Canaan and its Little Rams Service League will host the second annual Little Rams Fun Run on May 19 at 3:30 p.m. Runners ages 2-10 will run a short race at East School in New Canaan. Participants will raise money for one of two featured charities: Good Counsel Malta House and Elder House. The run is open to all children who would like to participate.

“This year’s event promises to be a great time for all who attend,” said fun run Chairperson Jess Huetter. “A DJ will play great music to get the kids excited. After the race, there will be additional live music and a magician providing entertainment.”

Food trucks and an ice cream truck will be open throughout the duration of the event for participants and spectators. Sponsors of the event include Porsche Greenwich, Stamford Health, AuPair in America, Bankwell, Toddlertime Nursery School, Camp Playland, Walter Stewart’s, New Canaan Pediatric Dentistry, and William Pitt Sotheby’s — Ashley Petraska.

Founded in 2016, the Little Rams Service League is dedicated to introducing preschool and elementary school children to community service and philanthropy.

For information or to register, visit ywlnewcanaan.org/Fun-Run