Community Buzz: Free end-of-life informational seminar; Overdose awareness vigil Aug. 30

From left, Hannah Knox of the New Canaan Community Foundation, John Hamilton of Mountainside, Paul Reinhardt of New Canaan Parent Support Group, and Lauren Patterson of the New Canaan Community Foundation.

Overdose awareness vigil Aug. 30

The New Canaan Parent Support Group and the New Canaan Community Foundation will host the second annual Community Overdose Awareness Vigil in downtown New Canaan.

This event builds on the theme of “Helping Each Other to Heal” from last year’s vigil, and takes place on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at 6 South Ave., in outdoor space used for the Pop Up Park. The community at large is welcome to attend.

This event was developed in response to the addiction epidemic that has grown not only nationally, but also statewide and in local towns. For the first time in Connecticut last year, over 1,000 people lost their lives from drug overdoses.

“It has been over three years since I first received word that my son had died of a drug overdose.” said Paul Reinhardt, founder of the New Canaan Parent Support Group. “I believe that an open conversations at events like this, help people understand there are many paths to addiction. Importantly, there are many pathways to recovery, and our community deserves to learn more about them.”

The vigil will feature both parents and young people in recovery sharing their stories of hope. Clinician John Hamilton will return as event emcee. Music will be provided by a three-piece band led by guitarist Scott Troyer.

The local faith community including Rob Kinnally and Stuart Knechtle, from St. Aloysius R.C. Church and Grace Community Church respectively, will lead all in the evening’s concluding candlelight vigil. Attendees are encouraged to bring a photo or some words of tribute, for placement on the Hope & Remembrance Wall.

Rain date is Aug. 31. For information, contact Paul Reinhardt at preinhar99@gmail.com.

Rum Tasting Party in Norwalk

The Norwalk Historical Society’s Rum Tasting Party will take place at the Mill hill Historic Park Townhouse on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.

Gregg Glaser, a spirits and beer connoisseur and publisher/editor of Modern Distillery Age, will lead the tasting. Learn the history behind Colonial America’s top drink — rum. Discover the different ways and places this popular spirit is made and learn about the age old disagreement between “rum” and “rhum.”

A curated variety of six to seven styles of rum will be sampled throughout the night and hearty appetizers will be served. Tickets are $45 per person before Sept. 10, and $50 per person after that date and at the door. Purchase tickets at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org. Must be 21 or over; IDs checked at the door. Mill Hill Historic Park is at 2 East Wall St. in Norwalk.

Follow signs for parking. Net proceeds will benefit the Norwalk Historical Society's education programs and exhibitions.

For information, visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, email info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, or call 203-846-0525.

Free end-of-life informational seminar

An informational session on end-of-life planning will be held at Ogden House, 100 River Road in Wilton on Aug. 14 from noon to 1 p.m.

The seminar is free. The event includes lunch and complimentary planning guides, as well as a question-and-answer session following.

“Taking Care of Business” allows attendees and their families to learn about post-retirement financial planning and funeral services planning that takes the stress out of planning end-of-life rites, with trust accounts that can be arranged per the wishes of families before these life events occur.

The seminar is presented by Jerry Macari Jr., president and director of Lacerenza Funeral Home of Stamford, a funeral services business serving Connecticut and Westchester County, N.Y., since 1926.

Financial services will be presented by Jeffrey Costa, assistant vice president of First County Advisors, a division of First County Bank.

To register, email info@lacerenzafh.com, or call 203-324-0158. Space is limited.

Dean’s list students

The following New Canaan residents received the dean’s award of distinction for the spring semester at Colgate University: Andrew Jahns, Henry Marshall, John McMahon, Taylor Corbett, Rand Gesing and Robert Schultz.

New Canaan residents Maisie Heine, Daniel Kushner and Charlie Lenihan were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis.

Kelly McClymonds, of New Canaan, earned the dean’s award for academic excellence for the spring semester at at Colgate Univeristy.

