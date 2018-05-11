Community Buzz: Flower-planting ceremony for Mother’s Day; Resident receives Girl Scouts award...

Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Jack Saucedo, a seventh-grade student at St. Aloysius School in New Canaan, and his team won the Odyssey of the Mind state championship. The team will head to Iowa State University in Ames on May 23 for the world championships. They will join over 5,500 international competitors for a week of activities including competition, STEAM experiences and activities with NASA scientists. Above, Steven Cheeseman, Diocese of Bridgeport superintendent of schools, awards Saucedo a certificate of achievement. less Jack Saucedo, a seventh-grade student at St. Aloysius School in New Canaan, and his team won the Odyssey of the Mind state championship. The team will head to Iowa State University in Ames on May 23 for the ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Community Buzz: Flower-planting ceremony for Mother’s Day; Resident receives Girl Scouts award... 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Flower-planting ceremony for

Mother’s Day

First Candle will host a flower-planting ceremony at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday to honor mothers who have lost babies due to sudden infant death syndrome and other sleep-related infant deaths, stillbirth and miscarriage. First Candle is the national nonprofit based in Connecticut that strives to end SIDS and other sleep-related infant deaths, while providing bereavement support to anyone who has lost a baby to these tragedies.

Alison Jacobson, CEO of First Candle, said she was committed to hosting this ceremony. “In 1997 I lost my son to SIDS. One year I had a baby and was celebrating Mother’s Day and the next year my son was gone. Even though I was still a mom, people were hesitant to wish me happy Mother’s Day because they didn’t want to upset me. Every mom, whether her child is here on earth or in heaven, should be acknowledged on Mother’s Day.”

The staff of First Candle and volunteers will install 147 plants, which symbolizes the number of babies who will have statistically died over the Mother’s Day weekend from SIDS, other sleep-related infant deaths and stillbirth. Every year 27,000 babies die from these causes, and SIDS remains the leading cause of death for babies 1 month to 1 year of age.

The event will take place at the Shea-Macgrath Memorial & Wall of Remembrance at 50 Calf Pasture Beach Road. Those who would like to participate in honor of a mom who has lost a child are welcome to do so. The 147 plants have been donated by Lowe’s Home Improvement in Norwalk.

Gentile presents research project

Angela Gentile, of New Canaan, was one of 78 students selected to present an original academic research project at Assumption College’s 24th annual Undergraduate Symposium April 23 and 24 on the college’s Worcester Campus in Massachusetts.

The Undergraduate Symposium showcases the academic research and scholarly achievements of Assumption students working in collaboration with dedicated faculty mentors. These collaborations represent a model for integrating teaching, original research and the beneficial effects of peer review in promoting intellectual development and professional growth.

Gentile, a member of the Class of 2018, presented “Factors That Contribute to a Parent’s Inability to Comply with Their Child Support Orders.” In Gentile’s study, quantitative and qualitative methods were used to discover and analyze why parents, whether custodial, noncustodial, or nonresident, are unable to pay child support. The paper also explained what caused unemployed parents to be in the place that they are in, and how are they expected to pay for child support if they’re unable to work due to various reasons.

For information about Assumption, visit assumption.edu.

New Canaan resident receives Girl Scouts award

At its annual meeting, Girl Scouts of Connecticut awarded Patricia Zoccolillo, of New Canaan, with a national award — the GSUSA Appreciation Pin.

The Appreciation Pin recognizes an adult volunteer who actively recognizes, understands and practices the values of inclusive behavior and who has delivered outstanding service, above expectations for their held position, to at least one geographic area or service unit in Connecticut.

6th-grader wins 1st place at Snowboard Nationals

Sumner Orr, a sixth-grader at Saxe Middle School, earned first place at the 2018 Snowboard Nationals from April 1-6 in Copper Mountain, Colo., making the 12-year-old the top snowboard rider for his age group in the country.

At the start of the season, Sumner suffered a concussion in a crash on the boarder cross course at Stratton Mountain.

After three weeks of recovery, Sumner bounced back from his injury and earned 14 medals this season in 15 competitions, including six gold medals, seven silver medals and a bronze medal. His winning results qualified him for all the events at the USASA Nationals.

Sumner was invited to compete in all five events at nationals: giant slalom, slalom, boarder cross, slope style and half pipe. The results from all the events are combined for an overall score.

This is Sumner’s fourth season competing in the sport. He races for Okemo Mountain Snowboard Team in the Southern Vermont series of United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association.