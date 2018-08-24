Community Buzz: Fire safety tips for college students; Guerrero photography exhibit to open Sept. 28

Paul Reinhardt, left, founder of New Canaan Parent Support Group, and First Selectman Kevin Moynihan hold a proclamation of Overdose Awareness Day. Moynihan has declared Aug. 30 as Overdose Awareness Day and urges New Canaan citizens to join him at the second annual Overdose Awareness Vigil at 7 p.m. at 6 South Ave. Rain date is Aug. 31. less Paul Reinhardt, left, founder of New Canaan Parent Support Group, and First Selectman Kevin Moynihan hold a proclamation of Overdose Awareness Day. Moynihan has declared Aug. 30 as Overdose Awareness Day and ... more Photo: / Photo: / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Buzz: Fire safety tips for college students; Guerrero photography exhibit to open Sept. 28 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Fire safety tips for college students

Very soon many young people will be heading off to college — some for the first time. It is a time of big change for first-time collegians beginning the next stage in their lives.

Fire safety is probably the last thing that families are thinking about as they head off to college. However, the New Canaan Fire Marshal’s Office is emphasizing the importance of fire safety in dorms or apartment buildings with hundreds of young students. Even more critical is “off-campus” housing that may not be covered by campus housing rules.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is offering fire safety tips to help keep these students safe for this new adventure:

Ensure that each sleeping room is equipped with operable smoke detectors.

Candles are a leading cause of campus fires — never burn candles or other open flame devices in dorm rooms or common areas.

Never use extension cords in place of proper, permanent wiring.

If given the choice, opt for a dorm/living quarters equipped with automatic fire sprinkler systems.

Know all ways out of your room/dorm and, where each exit discharges. Take a few minutes to walk the routes to familiarize yourself.

In high-rise buildings, always have a means of re-entering your apartment if the hall becomes untenable (have room keys ready to go).

Always follow all directions and guidelines of the school and participate if fire drills as directed.

Learn your address so if you have to call 911 on your cellphone, you can give the proper location.

Learn the location of fire alarm pull stations and the sound of the alarm system.

Never cook in your room — cooking is another common cause of dorm fires.

For questions regarding fire safety, call 203-594-3030.

Guerrero photography exhibit to open Sept. 28

“Pedro E. Guerrero: The Photographer of Mid-Century New Canaan” opens Sept. 28 at the New Canaan Historical Society. The exhibition includes 35 of Guerrero’s black-and-white photos, many depicting the architecture for which the town is famous, and will coincide with the society’s Modern House Day Tour on Oct. 20.

A second gallery will be devoted to the life of Guerrero and his family in New Canaan during some of the town’s most tumultuous years.

Guerrero is internationally known for his work with architect Frank Lloyd Wright and sculptors Alexander Calder and Louise Nevelson, as well as his photographs of modernist houses for the popular shelter magazines of the “Mad Men” era. Born in 1917 in segregated Arizona to parents of Mexican descent, he captured the attention of Wright at age 22. They formed a personal and professional bond that has been described as that of father and son.

The photographic exhibit is organized by the Society with Edward Cella Art + Architecture of Los Angeles, the gallery which represents his estate.

Among other events planned by the Historical Society in conjunction with the exhibits are a lecture Sept. 30 at 3 p.m., “Pedro E. Guerrero’s Significant Work: A Talk with Emily Bills and Dixie Legler Guerrero;” showings Oct. 11 of the PBS American Masters, a documentary on Guerrero; and “Memories & Margaritas: A Dinner Discussion with the Guerrero Family” on Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. Members of the Guerrero family will share stories and anecdotes while guests enjoy a Mexican meal.

The events are $5, free to members. The dinner event is $35, $30 for members and reservations are required.

The exhibition, continuing through Dec. 9, will open with a reception on Sept. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge Road, New Canaan. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or by appointment. For information, please visit nchistory.org.

Maritime Garage Gallery seeks artists

The City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery is inviting submissions from artists, 18 and over, for a new exhibit at the Maritime Gallery, in the Maritime Parking Garage exhibit space. The exhibit will run from Oct. 25 through Jan. 18.

The exhibit, entitled “Street Level,” will feature works inspired by art in public places. Through art, public spaces have become the perfect canvas for many artists around the world, transforming walls, buildings, and neighborhoods into outdoor galleries. The gallery is looking for pieces that take their cues from street art, guerrilla art, graffiti, tagging, stencil graffiti, poster art, and urban intervention. Clever uses of medium and interpretations on this subject are welcome except freestanding sculpture.

For online guidelines and submissions, go to www.norwalkpark.org/callforart. Please email maritimegallery@norwalkpark.org with any questions. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 22.

The Maritime Garage Gallery is part of the Parking Authority’s “Art in Parking Places” placemaking initiative, an effort to support art in public spaces, helping to make Norwalk a more vibrant destination. The gallery is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For information, call 203- 831-9063, or visit www.norwalkpark.org/public-art

Dean’s list recipients

New Canaan residents Joshua Kloud and John Pugliese III were named to the 2018 dean’s list at Union College.

Elizabeth Robinson, of New Canaan, was named to the spring 2018 semester dean’s list at Furman University.