Tom Ferguson has been elected to succeed Todd Lampert as Chairman of the board of directors for Waveny LifeCare Network, a nonprofit continuum of eldercare in New Canaan. Ferguson has been an active member of Waveny’s board since joining in 2014, and served most recently as vice-chairman under Lampert. Rich Bierman, Doug Gillespie and Rich Townsend have been elected vice-chairman, secretary and treasurer, respectively. New members joining the Waveny board over the past year include Victor Liss, Tracey Hamill and Kathleen Corbet.

Throughout his board tenure to date, Ferguson has seen several key initiatives undertaken by the 5-star eldercare organization, including the implementation of a formalized pastoral care program, the introduction of respiratory therapy at Waveny Care Center, and the continued growth of Waveny’s community-based homecare services.

“The same strong sense of community that defines New Canaan is a huge part of the fabric of Waveny,” said Ferguson. “As a local nonprofit, we put community and quality first. We would always rather do the right thing — the extra thing — to make the care experience the best it can be.”

Prior to retiring in 2002, Ferguson spent his professional career in the consulting and insurance industries, including 15 years with Mercer Human Resources Consulting, where he was a Worldwide Partner and the Northeast Regional Leader of the firm’s healthcare and benefits practice. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries.

“The fact is that Waveny serves people at tough and challenging times in their lives,” said Ferguson. “It’s both rewarding and exciting to help promote an organization with a mission that’s designed to address and respond to the realities of aging at such a critical time in healthcare.”

Ferguson brings a long history of community service and activism to his chairmanship role. His volunteerism beyond Waveny includes serving on the Town of New Canaan’s Health and Human Services Commission since 2006, and on the board of Staying Put in New Canaan since the organization’s 2007 inception, with a six-year term as board president. Ferguson has served on the boards of both United Way of New Canaan and New Canaan Community Foundation, and is an active member of the New Canaan Rotary Club. He and his wife Karen have lived in New Canaan for over 30 years, where they raised their son, Matt, who also lives in town with his wife Kate and four young children.

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:

Dan Finn is enrolled in the university’s School of Engineering and Applied Science.

Maisie Heine is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.

Daniel Kushner is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.

Charlie Lenihan is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.

Laurel House, Inc. will recognize five outstanding individuals as 2018 Town Champions at its annual dinner dance, on Saturday, April 21 at The Delamar, Greenwich Harbor. This year’s theme, “Succeeding in the Community,” highlights the productive lives of Laurel House program participants.

These Town Champions are being recognized for their important work, advocacy and outreach, making their towns better places in which to live and work. The 2018 Town Champions are: Amy Bell, executive director of the Darien Community Association (DCA), Darien; Amy Wilkinson, Rotary Club of New Canaan board director and past board director of the New Canaan Community Foundation, New Canaan; Neal Konstantin, president and owner of PDC International Corp. and Cathy Konstantin, Rowayton Gardeners board member, both advocates for public education and supporters of local nonprofits, Rowayton; and Kim Meier, president of Near & Far Aid, Fairfield/Westport.

Laurel House will also be honoring Dr. Lloyd Sederer, chief medical officer of the New York State Office of Mental Health, which is the country’s largest mental health system, as its 2018 Champion for Recovery. Dr. Sederer is also a medical editor for mental health for The Huffington Post, a contributing writer to US News and World Report, and an adjunct professor at the Columbia/Mailman School of Public Health. He has published seven books for professional audiences and two books for lay audiences, as well as over 400 articles in medical journals and non-medical publications.

All proceeds from the annual fundraiser support Resources to Recover and Laurel House’s evidence-based programs, which help individuals and families recover and sustain mental health to lead fulfilling lives in the community.

Architect Frederick Noyes will speak at the New Canaan Historical Society on April 12 at 6:30 p.m. to repeat the talk he gave at New Canaan Library last September. The talk is a close comparison of two iconic houses—the Philip Johnson Glass House and the house by his father (and in which he grew up), the Eliot Noyes House II.

Johnson and Noyes were of similar age, Harvard trained, and part of the so-called Harvard Five, a New Canaan group that spearheaded Modern Architecture. Both houses, radical for the times, are very different yet, in other ways, very similar. They are a window into the two men and their deserved international reputations.