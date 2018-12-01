Community Buzz: ‘Deck The Walls’ at the Carriage Barn Arts Center; Cocoa and Caroling on Dec. 16

Back for a return engagement at the New Canaan Historical Society, the professional singer and actor Dr. Richard Weidlich will perform holiday classics and lead the group in song. Stephanie Johnson will accompany on keyboard.

Weidlich has performed in opera, operetta and musical theater, as well as with symphonies and chamber ensembles. He is a professor at Sacred Heart University, teaching music classes and individual voice lessons.

He has performed with the Summer Theatre of New Canaan as Sir Lancelot in “Camelot,” Professor Harold Hill in “The Music Man,” Max in “The Sound of Music” and the King in “Cinderella.”

In addition, he teaches at the Performing Arts Conservatory in New Canaan and is the director of music at St. Francis Episcopal Church in North Stamford.

Join the festivities and enjoy refreshments, music and good cheer. The event is free to members and $5 to nonmembers.

The New Canaan Historical Society is located at 13 Oenoke Ridge in New Canaan. For more information, call 203-966-1776 or go to www.nchistory.org.

‘Deck The Walls’ at the Carriage Barn Arts Center

This December, the iconic barn doors of the Carriage Barn Arts Center in Waveny Park, home of New Canaan Society for the Arts, will again be adorned with one-of-a-kind wreaths created by local artists, organizations, designers and other creative members of the community.

In addition, small works by local artists and artisan crafted items, all priced at $200 and less, will be exhibited and for sale in the gallery. “Deck The Walls!” a holiday exhibit and fundraiser, will showcase the creative community of New Canaan and the Carriage Barn Arts Center while raising money for education arts programming at the Carriage Barn.

The exhibit will be open Dec. 1 from noon to 3 p.m. and will continue through Dec. 14 during regular hours (Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.). The wreath auction includes creations donated by Earth Garden Flowers, The Glass House, New Canaan Beautification League, The Garden Club, Pimlico Interiors, New Canaan Mounted Troop, Sirling Mills Interior Design and many more. Final bidding on the wreaths will take place at a “Deck The Walls” holiday party on Dec. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event is free for Carriage Barn members and otherwise $25 to attend (tickets at carriagebarn.org).

Annual photo exhibit this January

The Carriage Barn Art Center has announced details of the organization’s 39th annual juried photography show, opening Jan. 12.

The exhibit will be juried by Susan Carlson and Claartje van Dijk, assistant curators at the International Center of Photography, New York. In addition, Rachel Peart, photographs specialist at Phillips Auction House in New York will host a collector’s preview party and select the top photographs featured in the exhibit.

All regional photographers — amateur, professional, and student — may submit and all original photographic media, including film and digital images will be accepted. Photographs should not have hung in previous Carriage Barn exhibits. Fine art photography of any subject is welcome; there is no required theme for entries. Up to six photographs may be submitted and images should not have hung in previous Carriage Barn exhibits. Criteria the jurors will consider include: impact, creativity, style, composition, color balance, presentation, focal point, lighting, subject matter, narrative, and degree of difficulty.

“The International Center of Photography is the world’s leading institution dedicated to photography and visual culture, and it’s a great honor that the curators are so enthusiastic about participating in this exhibit,” said Hilary Wittmann, executive director of the Carriage Barn Arts Center. “Together with Phillips’ expertise in contemporary collecting trends and photography, this exhibit will attract photographers and collectors from throughout the region to New Canaan.”

The exhibit opens to the public on Jan. with a reception with the exhibit jurors from 4 to 6 p.m. Carlson and van Dijk will discuss their process of selecting images for the exhibit, as well as highlight upcoming exhibits at ICP. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The exhibit runs through Feb. 15.

There will be a Collector’s Preview Party & Champagne Tasting on Jan. 11 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for Carriage Barn Arts Center patrons and collectors. Tickets to the collector’s preview party will be available via www.carriagebarn.org or calling 203-594-3638.