The New Canaan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented their 2018 Community Service Award to the New Canaan EMS. A bright yellow, 1920 Stutz Bearcat, previously owned by Hollywood film legend Douglas Fairbanks Sr., and entered by George Dragone, won this years People Choice Award at the New Canaan Historical Societys 29th Annual Ice Cream Social.

DAR presents award to New Canaan EMS

Members of the New Canaan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented its 2018 Community Service Award to the New Canaan EMS for its dedication to the community.

Annually, each individual DAR chapter nominates a person or group to receive an award to recognize them for their dedication to citizens.

New Canaan EMS, a volunteer organization founded in 1975, is the 911 provider of emergency medical services to New Canaan, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It has over 40 active volunteers who are all EMT certified by the state.

Members of the NCEMS attend monthly medical education seminars so they can provide the highest level of emergency medical care. Each active member is assigned a 12-hour shift each week and rides with a team in response to 911 emergencies that happen in and around town. NCEMS responds to over 1,600 emergency calls each year.

Country School graduates earn awards

New Canaan Country School Head of School Robert P. Macrae encouraged the 32 ninth-grade graduates of the Class of 2018 to continue to take ownership for their learning during closing exercises on June 14.

“Each member of the Class of 2018 can proudly claim an ownership stake in Country School,” Macrae said. “Every one of you has a unique story of how this place has become your own. You went to great lengths to protect, preserve and promote the school you love — to leave it a better place than when you entered.”

Daly Baker, of New Canaan, received the Johansen Award, which is presented to the member of the graduating class who most exemplifies the qualities of care and concern for others, compassion and a sense of community.

Class of 2018 graduate James Kontulis, of New Canaan, received the Gamble Award, which is given to the student who exemplifies, to the highest measure, the fruit of the spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.

Thorkilsen inducted into Lambda Pi Eta

Christopher Thorkilsen, of New Canaan, has been inducted into Quinnipiac University’s chapter of Lambda Pi Eta, the national communications association’s official honor society for four-year colleges and universities.

To qualify, students must be a junior or a senior, majoring in the School of Communications, with at least an overall grade point average of 3.0 and at least a 3.25 grade point average in all communication courses.

Black patriots lecture July 4

In celebration of Independence Day, historian Madeleine Eckert will present “Searching for Norwalk’s Black Patriots” on July 4 at noon at the Norwalk Historical Society’s Mill Hill Historic Park Townhouse.

Free admission. Mill Hill Historic Park is at 2 E. Wall St. in Norwalk. Handicapped and limited mobility parking on site only. For general parking, follow parking signs to lot across the street.

Immediately following the lecture will be the Norwalk Historical Society’s free Independence Day Celebration at Mill Hill, which will include an encampment by Revolutionary War re-enactors representing the Marbleheaders and the 1st Rhode Island Regiment of Foot and the National “Let Freedom Ring” bell ringing ceremony with state Sen. Bob Duff and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling.

For information on “Searching for Norwalk’s Black Patriots,” visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, email info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-846-0525.

Dean’s list honors

Shelby Overacker, of New Canaan, was named to the Gettysburg College dean’s list for the spring semester. New Canaan residents Alexandra Esposito, John Havard, Edward Hughes, Andrew Schmid, Hadley Stine and Jarrett Torromeo were named to the college’s dean’s commendation list.

Lydia Melland, of New Canaan, was named to Marquette University’s spring dean’s list.

New Canaan resident Steven Anuszkiewicz was named to the University of New Haven dean’s list for the spring semester.

Among the graduates

Kelsey M. Rowley and Charles A. Anderson, both of New Canaan, graduated from Hobart and William Smith Colleges on May 13.

New Canaan resident Isabel E. Ruksznis graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication from Denison University on May 19.

New Canaan residents William Cromwell, Erika Jensen, Luke Pettenati, Steven Valente, Simona Abikova, Maria Valentina Aduen Ramirez, Margaret Donnelly, Daska Mojdehi-Campbell and Andrew Tropeano graduated from Fairfield University on May 20.