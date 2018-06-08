Community Buzz: Connecticut Open House Day set for June 9; Jazz night to feature local musician





Among the graduates

William M.C. Havens and Garrett W. Phillips, both of New Canaan, graduated on May 20 from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.

The following New Canaan residents earned degrees from the University of Vermont during the school’s 217th commencement ceremonies: Carson Armstrong, Marykathryn Conron, William Cuoco, Elisabeth Kay, Alexandra Rose and Maxfield Zuckert.

Bridget Dougherty, of New Canaan, received a bachelor’s degree from Lasell College during its 164th commencement ceremony on May 12.

Mary Pivirotto, daughter of Jennifer and Richard Pivirotto of New Canaan, received a bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College on May 20.

Nicole Dolby and Gabriela Tamburro, both of New Canaan, graduated from Marist College the weekend of May 18.

Caroline M. Muller and Ryan Williams, of New Canaan, recently graduated from Clemson University.

New Canaan resident Colette Pellegrini de Paur received a bachelor’s degree from Worcester Polytechnic Institute during a commencement ceremony on May 12.

Dean’s list recipients

Brianna DiPanni and Angela Gentile, both of New Canaan were named to Assumption College’s dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

New Canaan resident Benjamin Otis was named to DePauw University’s 2018 spring semester dean’s list.

Dylan Alter, of New Canaan, has been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

William Young, of New Canaan, has been named to the Curry College dean’s list for the spring semester.

The following New Canaan residents were named to the Buckness University dean’s list for the spring semester: Azadeh Amir-Aslani, Tom Cronin, Andrew Cronin, Jackson Davenport, Paige Freyre, Elizabeth Gordon, Sam Havens, Quinn Hays, John Hetherington, Olivia Hoelzer, Alex Hutchins, Alex Kinsman, Lynn Korsun, Libby O’Hare, Eddie Piotroski, Janie Reddan, Jordan Sechan, Devin Selvala, Freddie Trahanas, Margot Tucker, Callie Valenti and George Willis.

Connecticut Open House Day set for June 9

Connecticut residents will receive free or discounted admission or special offers at more than 225 destinations across the state — including attractions, historical sites, museums, galleries and restaurants — on June 9, in celebration of Connecticut Open House Day.

The one-day statewide event is designed to showcase Connecticut’s mix of history, art, culture and tourism. Participating properties span the entire state, and range from well-known destinations to hidden gems.

To view the complete list of participants, visit www.CTvisit.com/CTOpenHouseDay.

This year, 32 new properties are taking part for the first time, including 11 businesses at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket and seven businesses in the town of Stratford, as well as Saybrook Point Inn, Marina and Spa in Old Saybrook, Leroy Anderson House in Woodbury and Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort in Middlefield.

Residents can expect free admission at over 85 attractions, including museums and historical sites; free tours at over 25 properties, including some that are rarely open to the public; and special offers and giveaways at dozens of businesses, including hotels and art galleries.

Other special activities throughout the state include farm and house tours, antique car, boat and train rides, scavenger hunts and crafts, hearth cooking demonstrations, kayak and paddleboard rentals, and food and beverage tastings.

“Open House Day is a perfect opportunity for residents to become tourists in their own backyard and experience what makes Connecticut such a prime New England destination,” said Randy Fiveash, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism.

Connecticut’s $14.7 billion tourism industry directly supports nearly 83,000 jobs — and over 121,000 jobs in total. For Connecticut Open House Day updates, visit www.CTvisit.com/CTOpenHouseDay; RSVP to the Facebook event; and, follow #CTOpenHouse.

Jazz night to feature local music talent

Carriage Barn Arts Center is hosting an evening of live jazz music featuring a trio of celebrated musicians led by Michael-Louis Smith on guitar and featuring Andy Caralliera on the Hammond Organ and Sannah Kadoura on drums. Presented by The Boyd Law Group, the Left Ear Trio has a modern, electric sound with firm roots in groove tradition. With Americana and reggae influences, the trio revels in many styles and their sound is compared to the likes of jazz/funk outfits Soulive and Medeski, Martin and Wood.

New Canaan guitarist Michael-Louis Smith is a band leader and recording artist who tours nationally at venues such as LA’s Troubadour Club, NYC’s Apollo Theater and Vermont’s Discovery Jazz Festival. Doors open at 8 p.m. and live music is from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Advance tickets are $15 and for sale at www.CarriageBarn.org/jazz. Tickets are $20 at the door. Guests 21 years and over may sample Caledonia Spirits’ Barr Hill gin and vodka cocktails.

Hilary Wittmann, executive director of the Carriage Barn, said, “This is a great opportunity to bring another live jazz performance to New Canaan and showcase these talented musicians in a venue devoted to the visual and performing arts. We’re so grateful to The Boyd Law Group for supporting this initiative.”