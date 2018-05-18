Community Buzz: ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign to begin; Author lunch event at Elm Restaurant ...

Photo: / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 New Canaan Country Schools biennial dinner and auction, A Country Night Under the Stars on April 28 was co-chaired by, from left, Mariko LeBaron of New Canaan, Susan Barr of Darien and Sarah Irwin of New Canaan. less New Canaan Country Schools biennial dinner and auction, A Country Night Under the Stars on April 28 was co-chaired by, from left, Mariko LeBaron of New Canaan, Susan Barr of Darien and Sarah Irwin of New ... more Photo: / Community Buzz: ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign to begin; Author lunch event at Elm Restaurant ... 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

‘Click It or Ticket’ begins Monday

New Canaan police will participate in the “Click It or Ticket, Day or Night” seatbelt enforcement campaign, occurring throughout the state May 21 to June 3. During this time, police will conduct random seat belt enforcement waves to ensure motorists are in compliance with seat belt laws.

Country School hosts ‘Under the Stars’ event

More than 300 New Canaan Country School parents, faculty and staff gathered for “A Country Night Under the Stars” biennial dinner and auction, which took place on campus on April 28. Hay bales, burlap tablecloths and Western-themed decor set the tone in the party tent, while a mechanical bull ride and live music performed by Doug Allen and his band provided entertainment.

Board of trustees President Randy Salvatore, of New Canaan, spoke about the warmth of the school community and how everyone contributes in ways large and small to making it a welcoming place for the children and their families. Head of School Robert Macrae thanked event co-chairwomen Susan Barr, of Darien, and Sarah Irwin and Mariko LeBaron, both of New Canaan, for organizing the evening and their ongoing work on behalf of the school. Proceeds support financial aid, faculty development and program enhancements at the prekindergarten through grade nine school.

Author lunch event at Elm Restaurant

Sally Allen, author of “Unlocking Worlds: A Reading Companion for Book Lovers,” will provide summer reading suggestions across book categories and advice on curating new reading lists during a lunch and book signing event at Elm Restaurant, 73 Elm St., from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22. The lunch is $38, and includes a two-course menu, tax, tip and one soft beverage; reservations are required. To reserve a spot, call the restaurant at 203-920-4994 or email andrea@elmrestaurant.com.

Allen is an avid reader, writer, college instructor, book group moderator, and founder and editor of the book news website Books, Ink at Hamlethub.

She has a doctorate in English education and a master’s in English literature. She has taught expository writing, literature and communications to undergraduates at New York, Fairfield and Post universities.

The author’s appearance will include a summer reading discussion, followed by a question-and-answer session and book signing. Attendees will be entered into a drawing for a gift basket. For information on Allen, visit sallyallenbooks.com.

Martin inducted into honor society

Farah Martin, of New Canaan, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Martin was initiated at the University of Bridgeport.

Martin is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Dentist honored by United Hospital Fund

Mark DeWaele, of New Canaan, chairman-elect of the Stamford Health board of directors, was among the 26 hospital trustees honored by the United Hospital Fund during its 28th annual Tribute to Hospital Trustees at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. This tribute recognizes the dedication and leadership of the volunteer leaders who govern nonprofit hospitals throughout the New York metropolitan area.

“Mark’s experience as a practicing family dentist and business leader, as well as his impact on the community, is invaluable to us and we congratulate him on this great honor,” said Brian Grissler, president and CEO of Stamford Health.

DeWaele has practiced dentistry in New Canaan for nearly 30 years, maintaining a family practice with a focus on cosmetic dentistry. He has served on Stamford Health’s board of directors since 2015.

DeWaele has served on numerous boards and commissions for the town of New Canaan, the state of Connecticut, Amherst College and Cristo Rey New York High School. He has served the town of New Canaan as chairman of the Town Council, chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee and the executive committee of the Red Cross, in addition to various task forces. He is a member of the Commission on Children and the Office of Healthcare Advisory in the state, as well as a past member of the Sustinet Task Force on Healthcare.

Prior to attending Tufts School of Dental Medicine, DeWaele worked for Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co. after completing a master’s degree from Stern Business School. DeWaele is a member of the American Dental Society and is past president of the New Canaan Dental Society.

DeWaele has practiced family dentistry in town for almost 30 years.