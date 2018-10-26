Community Buzz: Church to sponsor anxiety presentation; Basic facts about natural gas

Church to sponsor anxiety presentation

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be presenting a special presentation called “Tools for Anxiety & Depression.” The event will take place Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at The New Canaan Meeting House of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 682 South Ave., directly across from the entrance to Waveny Park in New Canaan. The event is open to all adults and youth 12 and up. Light refreshments will be served.

The event will feature a presentation describing symptoms of anxiety and depression and how to manage these symptoms with some practical coping skills. The event will also feature a question-and-answer period with licensed professionals in the field of mental illness — Amie Anger, founder of New England Child and Family Counseling; Matthew Perkins, medical director of The Division of Child and Family Services at The New York State Office of Mental Health; and Tory Perry, agency manager for LDS Family Services of New York.

Anxiety and depression affect roughly 18 percent of all adults and costs over $42 billion a year. The church hopes this event will provide help, hope and some practical solutions for those who are suffering.

‘Art For ALZ’ exhibit and sale opens Oct. 26

A special juried exhibit of art exploring the theme “Love & Light” will take place Oct. 26 through Nov. 3 at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, with proceeds from the sale of all works benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut.

The 2018 Art For Alz exhibit and sale will also feature works by Rhode Island abstract expressionist painter Paul M. Cotee. Coté’s work can be found in numerous public and private collections including the Smithsonian, Harvard University, Mass General Hospital and the Alzheimer’s Association. The artist has been raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association with his Annual Driftwood Alzheimer’s Fundraiser for six years. Coté fuses art, music and dance to create a unique visual experience that raises awareness and hope for all those affected by the disease.

The opening reception on Oct. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. is open to the public. At 7 p.m., Coté will paint live to the sounds of DJ Chahkram. Exhibited work will include a one-of-a-kind Coté piece made up of 100 individual canvases (priced at $100 each and sold to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association). Guests can also bid on a custom painting by Cote during the auction.

On Oct. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m., art appreciators, music fans, Alzheimer’s supporters, and people of all ages are invited to support the cause at a special gallery event where Cotee will perform and paint to the sounds of Raven King and auction of the newly completed performance pieces to benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.

On Oct. 28 at 4 p.m., there will be a free performance in the gallery by the New World Chorus, a Stamford- based community choir. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Basic facts about natural gas

With Eversource is bringing natural gas to New Canaan, the company wants to provide basic information about gas:

Natural gas is a lighter than air gas. When released into the atmosphere it rises and dissipates. Propane is a heavier than air gas so it sinks when released.

Both natural gas and propane have an odorant (ethyl mercaptan) added because in their natural states they are odorless, colorless and tasteless. That is the “rotten egg” odor we know as “gas.”

As with propane, natural gas may be used to feed multiple household appliances (water heaters, stoves, pool heaters, fireplace logs, grills, furnaces, boilers, generators).

Most propane equipment can be converted to use natural gas by licensed technicians.

All gas installations, from the gas meter into the building, require a permit from the New Canaan Building Department and must be completed by licensed technicians. Eversource is responsible for all work from the street to the gas meter.

If you smell gas (rotten egg smell), leave immediately, and call 911. The Fire Department has gas detecting equipment and if necessary, may turn off the gas supply.

If desired, gas alarms are available to be installed in buildings where gas is in use. Be sure to follow manufacturer’s instructions for use and installation.

The ongoing construction schedule is posted on the town website www.Newcanaan.info. For further information about natural gas, go to www.Eversource.com or contact the New Canaan Fire Marshal’s Office at 203-594-3030.

New Canaan resident assumes chairman role at Spencer Stuart

Spencer Stuart, a leading executive search and leadership advisory firm, is has announced Ben Williams and David Daniel assumed the roles of CEO and chairman, respectively, with the start of the firm’s fiscal year on Oct. 1, having been elected by the firm’s partners in May.

Williams succeeds Kevin Connelly, who served two three-year terms as CEO after previously serving six years as Spencer Stuart chairman. Daniel succeeds Edward Speed, who served two three-year terms as chairman. Speed previously led Spencer Stuart’s EMEA Board and CEO Practice, focusing on CEO search and succession.

Prior to becoming CEO, Williams led Spencer Stuart’s North American business and, before that, led its Financial Services Practice in North America. Before joining Spencer Stuart in 2010, Williams was president of the investment banking and capital markets broker-dealer of Wachovia, the nation’s fourth largest banking institution at the time.

Daniel, of New Canaan, most recently served as head of Spencer Stuart’s Private Equity Practice. He was CEO of the firm from 2001 to 2012, during which time he and the firm’s management team expanded Spencer Stuart’s global presence and strengthened its position in board and CEO advisory and recruitment, including CEO succession planning, and board and executive assessment.