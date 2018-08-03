Community Buzz: Call for entries to annual arts show; Waveny showcases local musicians





Catherine Burges plays piano during Waveny LifeCare Network's recent Summer Showcase.

Using healthy ingredients, residents at The Inn at 73 Oenoke Ridge, in New Canaan, baked homemade dog biscuits, which they donated to PAWS of Norwalk. Rresidents Jennie and Ellie use bone-shaped cookie cutters to shape the biscuits, while Catherine flattens out the dough.

Waveny showcases local musicians

Waveny LifeCare Network recently showcased a wide swath of musical talent, with live performances by its residents, families and volunteers on “Main Street” at The Village.

The nonprofit organization’s Summer Showcase featured performances by 14 talented artists, ranging from children to teens and adults. Resident council president and showcase executive director, Gerry Roberts, originally conceived the idea to bring attention to the many musicians who entertain regularly at Waveny, most of whom are Waveny volunteers.

“Waveny is fortunate to have gifted artists from New Canaan and the surrounding communities come to share their musical talents so willingly,” Roberts said. “I felt it was time to bring them into the limelight.”

The piano, violin and voice performances comprised an hour of live music, and included an original score by pianist Caroline Lui called “Enceladus.”

“Waveny is a special place, and Gerry wanted the wider community to experience the musical talents that entertain Waveny residents, whether during teatime or during programs.” said Jean Gleeson, Waveny’s Director of Therapeutic Recreation. “Along with the talent of our performers, his enthusiasm and the collaboration between our various departments helped to make the Showcase an outstanding event.”

For information, visit www.waveny.org.

Call for entries to annual arts show

The New Canaan Society for the arts is looking for entries for its annual member show.

Entries will be accepted online through Aug. 18. The show runs from Sept. 9 to Oct. 13.

New and current members may enter up to three pieces; one piece will be chosen for inclusion in the exhibition. To enter, membership must be current for the duration of the show through Oct. Prizes will be awarded and the entry fee is $20 for up to three pieces.

Membership is open to anyone with an interest in the artistic activities of the New Canaan Society for the Arts. Those interested in exhibiting or participating in other activities can join or renew their membership online at www.carriagebarn.org.

The entry prospectus with specific information is available at www.carriagebarn.org. For questions, call 203-594-3638.

Seaport photo contest seeks entries

Tthe Seaport Association of Norwalk is calling for entries to the “150 Anniversary Celebration Photo Contest” of the Sheffield Island Lighthouse taking place through Aug. 25.

In celebration of the island’s 150th anniversary, entrants are asked to submi photos that capture the beauty and historical heritage of Sheffield Island and the lighthouse. The contest is open to all photogrpahers — beginners, amateurs and professionals.

To enter follow @Norwalkseaport on Instagram, tag @Norwalkseaport and use #SILH150.

There is one entry per contestant. The first-place prize is $250, second place is $100 and third place is $50.

Caregiver support group at Bridges by EPOCH

Bridges by EPCOH at Norwalk will host its monthly caregiver support group on Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. Join us to share your caregiving story while hearing the stories of others facing similar challenges.

Attendees are welcome to bring loved ones to enjoy an activity with the residents while attending the support group. For information or to RSVP, call 203-523-0510. Bridges by EPOCH at Norwalk is a memory care assisted living community located at 123 Richards Ave.

Among the graduates

Victoria Dobbin, of New Canaan, graduated from Bates College with a degree in French and francophone studies on May 27.

New Canaan resident Sophia DeConti Ziotas graduat ed from Connecticut College with a degree in gender and women’s studies on May 20.

Lauren Serena, of New Canaan, graduated from Miami University in Ohio with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education on May 19. Awarded Degree from Miami University.

Dean’s list recipients

New Canaan residents Sophia Curiale, Lauren Howe and Peter Swindell were named to the spring 2018 semester dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland.