Community Buzz: Boys service league to host orientation; New Canaan DTC to host annual barbecue

Every dog had its day at Waveny LifeCare Network’s annual Dog Days of Summer Dog Show, one of the nonprofit eldercare organization’s most awaited therapeutic programs of the season. Fifteen four-legged friends of all sizes and breeds paraded down Main Street at The Village with their owners, to the delight of Waveny’s residents, short-term rehab patients and Adult Day Program participants. Waveny’s seniors awarded each dog with a unique title, a hand-made certificate, and homemade dog biscuits. less Every dog had its day at Waveny LifeCare Network’s annual Dog Days of Summer Dog Show, one of the nonprofit eldercare organization’s most awaited therapeutic programs of the season. Fifteen four-legged ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Buzz: Boys service league to host orientation; New Canaan DTC to host annual barbecue 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Boys service league to host orientation

The New Canaan High School Service League of Boys will host a new member orientation meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the NCHS cafeteria. NCHS boys who are interested in learning more about SLOBs should plan to attend this meeting with their parent.

SLOBs fosters the parent-son relationship within a philanthropic organization committed to community service and leadership development. Since its inception in 2004, SLOBs members and their parents have volunteered over 32,000 hours for various organizations in New Canaan and Fairfield County, including the New Canaan Food Bank, Filling in the Blanks, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the Family and Children’s Agency, YMCA’s Sports Buddies, the Exchange Club with Christmas trees sales and the annual St. Mark’s May Fair, among others.

For information about membership, contact clubexpress.com or slobsnewcanaan@gmail.com

Members and parents should plan to attend the first general meeting on Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

Laurel House awarded grant

On May 23, Laurel House Inc. was awarded a grant of $9,000 by the New Canaan Community Foundation at the foundation’s annual Grant Awards Coffee at the New Canaan Library.

The grant will be used to help fund rtor.org’s Young Adult Resource Manager. The website is a privately funded, free online service that helps families and individuals affected by mental health concerns connect with expert treatment and services. Through the website, individuals and families can contact a resource specialist for personalized help with a problem, obtain information about best practices, or consult the directory of family-endorsed providers for recommendations on vetted programs and practitioners.

For information, visit

rtor.org.

New Canaan DTC to host barbecue

The New Canaan Democratic Town Committee will host its 15th annual barbecue on Sept. 16 at a new location: the Waveny Carriage Barn.

The entire Democratic slate of candidates including U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes will be there. Food will be provided by Walter Stewart’s Market. The event will also feature musical guest Bad Dog Buddy.

As always, all are welcome and there will be fun for the whole family. Kids are free. Event begins promptly at 3 and ends at 6 p.m. — rain or shine — and will sell out.

Purchase tickets through NewCanaanDems.info. For information, call Jeanne Rozel at 203-966-8410.

Girl Scouts receive grant for camp

Girl Scouts of Connecticut received a grant of $500 from the Stamford Women’s Club to support the Girl Scouts’ Summer Camp Scholarship Program.

The critical challenge for the Girl Scouts is to provide access to camp for all girls who wish to attend. Camp scholarships give families without sufficient resources the opportunity to send their girls to camp and allow them to experience the great outdoors despite financial limitations.

“With the help of generous donors like the Stamford Women’s Club, girls have the opportunity to try new things, like cook outdoors, face their fears, develop leadership skills, and make lifelong friends,” said Mary Barneby, CEO of Girl Scouts of Connecticut.

Of the girls surveyed that attended camp this past summer, 70 percent said what they learned at camp will help them work better with others, while 64 percent said, “Going to camp this summer helped me recognize my strengths.”

As one parent shared: “My daughter is usually one of the quietest kids in her class. I realized that she thinks of camp as a ‘safe place’ when she brought her ukulele. She rarely plays and sings in front of her immediate family, and there she was playing and singing at camp. It was wonderful and heartwarming to see her be so free.”

To learn about Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s Summer Campership Program, visit gsofct.org.

Cavett to be honored at

Giving Hope Gala

On Nov. 12, Silver Hill Hospital of New Canaan will host its ninth annual fall benefit, the Giving Hope Gala, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, honoring Emmy Award-winning talk show host Dick Cavett with the 2018 Visionary Award.

The award honors an individual who, through personal contribution and action, has inspired others and helped remove the stigma of mental illness or addiction.

Professional golfer, author and mental health activist Michael Wellington will be the guest speaker. Award-winning comedian Mina Hartong, a Ladies of Laughter National Contest finalist, will serve as emcee and auctioneer. The event includes dinner, dancing and a live auction.

“It’s a genuine privilege for me to be part of this effort, dedicated to bringing much-needed attention to the importance of battling the curse of mental illness,” Cavett said. “Knowing there are supportive environments for recovery and healing offers vitally needed hope — and help — for so many who are in pain.”

Cavett, a three-time Emmy winner and author, hosted late night talk shows on ABC, PBS, USA and CNBC over several decades.

A legendary host, Cavett became known for his provocative interviews and lively debates. He has openly discussed his bouts of clinical depression, an illness that first affected him during his freshman year at Yale University. He was the subject of a 1993 video produced by the Depression and Related Affective Disorders Association called “A Patient’s Perspective.” In 1980, he experienced what he characterized as his “biggest depressive episode,” and later underwent electroconvulsive therapy. Following his therapy, Cavett became a strong advocate for ECT, calling it “a magic wand” in his treatment for depression.

Wellington is the founder and chairman of birdies4bipolar.org, an organization that helps raise awareness and funding for mental health. The He is the author of “Birdies, Bogeys, and Bipolar Disorder.”

The Giving Hope Gala is a fundraiser for the Patient Financial Aid Fund, serving individuals who would benefit from Silver Hill’s long-term residential treatment programs, but are without adequate resources to cover the costs.

For information or to make a reservation, contact the Development Office at 203-801-2398 or gala@silverhillhospital.org.