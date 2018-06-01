Community Buzz: Annual ice cream social Sunday; Lapham Center offers summer classes





Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Baskin-Robbins is donating ice cream for the New Canaan Historical Society's annual ice cream social on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Society. Above, Anna Valenti-Krolikowski, owner of Baskin-Robbins. less Baskin-Robbins is donating ice cream for the New Canaan Historical Society's annual ice cream social on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Society. Above, Anna Valenti-Krolikowski, owner of ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Image 2 of 2 Author Dan Gutman visited South School in New Canaan on May 18 to talk with students about what it’s like to be an author. He is best known for his “Weird School,” Baseball Card Adventure and Genius Files children’s book series. less Author Dan Gutman visited South School in New Canaan on May 18 to talk with students about what it’s like to be an author. He is best known for his “Weird School,” Baseball Card Adventure and Genius Files ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Community Buzz: Annual ice cream social Sunday; Lapham Center offers summer classes 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Annual ice cream social Sunday

Rain or shine, the 29th annual ice cream social will take place under the big tent on the grounds of the New Canaan Historical Society on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Members of the Exchange Club will be on hand to scoop out a variety of ice cream flavors, donated by Baskin-Robbins. The New Canaan and Canaan Parish Chapters of the National Charity League will provide homemade cakes and help with serving. The Town Band will play and there will be old-fashioned games, and a vintage car show. A Fife and Drum Corps will perform, including two musket firing displays. There will be spinning and weaving demonstrations in the Hanford-Silliman House, along with an authentic 18th-century tavern.

The Cody Drug Store — the original pharmacy — is open for viewing at the Historical Society Townhouse. The John Rogers Studio, on the National Historic Registry, holds an extensive collection of “Rogers Groups,” some of the first mass-produced sculptures. The Tool Museum has a wide array of tools along with demonstrations of an old printing press.

Off campus, the Little Red Schoolhouse on Carter Street will open its door from 1 to 3 p.m. Graduates Ruth Ann Kelley and Stephen Gravereaux will share memories of the one-room, five-grade school which closed in 1957. The building was restored by the Society in 2003.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Admission is free for those who join the Historical Society at the ice cream social.

The New Canaan Historical Society is at 13 Oenoke Ridge.

‘Art in the Windows’ exhibit on display

On May 31 the Carriage Barn Arts Center kicked off the annual “Art In The Windows” exhibit in 56 downtown New Canaan storefronts.

Organized in partnership with the New Canaan Chamber of Commerce, the exhibit pairs the work of 71 local artists with 56 participating stores and businesses throughout town. “Art in the Windows” is the only exhibit organized by the New Canaan Society for the Arts outside of the Carriage Barn, and highlights the many artists who live and work in the community.

The artwork will be displayed in the windows until June 15 and all pieces are for sale, with 50 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Carriage Barn. Artwork can be purchased by calling or emailing the Carriage Barn at 203-594-3638 and admin@carriagebarn.org. Maps and guides to the exhibit are available at many participating stores, and an online gallery can be found on carriagebarn.org/2018-art-in-the-windows/. The annual exhibit is supported by local businesses including Bankwell, Hutchinson Tree Care, Karl Chevrolet and the New Canaan Board of Realtors.

In addition to the exhibit, Elm Street Books will host a “First Thursday” authors, art and music reception on June 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There will be live music, refreshments, book signings. Exhibiting artist Lisa Thoren and others will be in store.

The community is also invited to participate in the “Artists On Elm” event on June 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. Several participating artists will lead demonstrations and activities in front of the New Canaan Playhouse on Elm Street. In addition, kids and adults can help color a giant mural featuring several downtown New Canaan landmarks. The mural is being created by NCHS interns Timothy Scranton and Olivia Germann, who are helping coordinate several aspects of the “Art In The Windows” exhibit. Once completed, it will be displayed on the corner of Elm Street and South Avenue.

For information, contact the Carriage Barn Arts Center.

Lapham Center offers summer classes

Summer classes at Lapham Center will begin June 1 and run through mid-August. Registration is open and will continue until all classes are filled.

Activities are open to all New Canaan adults and include classes in art, exercise, yoga, history, music, writing, as well as movies, trips, lectures and special programs. Copies of the newsletter are available at the Center or online at www.laphamcenter.org. Call 203-594-3620 to register.

The following lectures are coming up in early June:

“Oh, My Aching Feet!” on June 6, 10:30 a.m. Free. New Canaan resident Dr. Jennifer Tauber, who recently opened a podiatry office on Cherry Street, will discuss common foot problems and ways of treating them. Her emphasis is family foot care, where she treats common foot problems such as ingrown toenail, heel pain, fungal toenails and other common disorders of the foot. Tauber also specializes in diabetic foot care.

“New Medicare Cards and More Lunch & Learn with Staying Put,” June 7, 11 a.m., Free. Lisa Alhabal, senior medicare patrol coordinator and CHOICES Counselor for the Southwestern CT Agency on Aging, will discuss the new Medicare cards, the various scams already surrounding the cards, and how to protect yourself from this and other Medicare fraud. This is timely information as Medicare replacement cards will start to be distributed to Medicare beneficiaries in Connecticut beginning this month. Lunch, courtesy of Staying Put, will be served after the program.

Author Dan Gutman visits South School

The South School PTC welcomed Dan Gutman, New York Times best selling author, to South School on May 18. He is well known for his “Weird School” series, which has sold more than 10 million copies around the world and is also the author of the “Baseball Card Adventure” series and the “Genius Files” series.

He visited with kindergarteners through fourth-graders throughout the day and talked with students about what it’s like to be an author and the writing process.

He said a lot of his inspiration comes from his own children. Gutman has written over 60 “Weird School” books and read a chapter out of his new book, “Mr. Will Needs to Chill,” which will be released next month.