Community Buzz:

New Canaan resident Jack Conley grabs some slices during the Ruden Report FCIAC Football Media Day at the Colony Grill on Aug. 29 in Norwalk. New Canaan resident Jack Conley grabs some slices during the Ruden Report FCIAC Football Media Day at the Colony Grill on Aug. 29 in Norwalk. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Buzz: 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Rotary Club to host Lobsterfest

The Rotary Club of New Canaan will host its annual Lobsterfest on Sept. 21 and 22 at the New Canaan Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge. The hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

A chicken dinner is also available, and a hot dog meal for children.

A special VIP tent seats groups up to 16, including two dinner tickets, complimentary bottle of wine, a personal waiter from the Rotary Club, and signage for a group/business — all for $750.

Tickets are $40 in advance/$45 at the door. Tickets are available at Karl Chevrolet, the New Canaan Fire Marshal’s Office in Town Hall and from any Rotary Club member.

For information, call 203-594-3034.

Marine science series offered for home-schooled students

Home-schooled students can explore the marine world in a new weekly series of standards-based programs utilizing the educational resources of the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk.

A Marine Animal Adaptations series for ages 7 to 9 and a Marine Biology series for ages 10 to 13 will meet on Mondays, Sept. 24 to Nov. 12, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Times may vary on the days of a coastal beach exploration and a study cruise to Long Island Sound.

“We’re happy to include and involve homeschooled students in these unique explorations of Long Island Sound and the marine world, all of which help to fulfill Next Generation Science Standards,” said Tom Naiman, the aquarium’s director of education. “While these classes will be impactful as students discover together, an additional side benefit is the chance for homeschool parents — during drop-off and pick-up — to connect and share as well.”

Marine Animal Adaptations will explore the relationships between structure and function in a variety of marine animals, including sharks, squid and a host of invertebrates observable only through microscopes. Students’ investigations into behavioral adaptations will include the cruise out on the aquarium’s research vessel to consider the adaptations of animals found in Long Island Sound. Class size is limited to 15 students.

The Marine Biology series will delve into such topics as marine biodiversity, water-quality monitoring, fish anatomy, conservation and more. Students will go behind the scenes of the aquarium to learn about the diverse careers needed to operate a modern aquarium, and will collect data about animals and water quality during the cruise out on the Sound. Class size is limited to 20 students.

Cost of each series is $275 ($250 for aquarium members). Deadline to register is Sept. 19.

For information and to register, go to maritimeaquarium.org/homeschool-students.

Ciannella joins First Candle board of directors

John F. Ciannella has been appointed to the board of directors of New Canaan-based First Candle.

Ciannella is associate director of the Division of Neonatology at Stamford Hospital, where he oversees newborn and premature infant care and treats neonatal emergencies. He is also director of the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit Infant Clinical Evaluation program, or NICE, which tracks the progress of infants born with very low birth weight or after less than 32 weeks gestation.

His initiatives also include increasing the number of physician assistants and neonatal nurse practitioners in the NICU team, providing greater comprehensive, coordinated care by a team trained in multiple specialties.

Since relocating its headquarters to New Canaan last year, First Candle has been actively growing its presence in this region and considers the addition of Ciannella to the board as an important part of that.

Art book signing at Silvermine

Silvermine School of Art will celebrate the publication of the second edition of faculty member Claire Watson Garcia’s “Drawing for the Absolute and Utter Beginner, Revised,” with a book signing on Sunday.

A longtime teacher at Silvermine who took classes at the school when she was a child, Watson Garcia’s step-by-step instructions include drawings by many of her students. She will sign copies at the School of Art from 4 to 6 p.m.

“Claire’s book has strong ties to Silvermine, and we are delighted to help launch this new 2018 edition,” said Anne Connell, director of the School of Art.

The book provides a series of progressive lessons that lead beginners through essential drawing techniques.

“Absolutely anyone who can hold a pencil can start drawing and see improvement from the completion of the first exercise,” according to Watson Garcia. Along with the drawings shown as examples, she features comments from students on their discoveries and challenges as they learned to draw.

Watson Garcia is a Ridgefield resident and an acclaimed artist. Her Silvermine drawing courses and workshops have been popular for more than 20 years. She was educated at Smith College and the University of California, Berkeley.

An accompanying exhibition of student drawings that illustrate the book will follow the book signing, and be on display in the Sara Victoria Hall Auditorium until Sept. 21.