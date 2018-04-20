Community: Annual Dog Days of Summer event, New Canaan student named to honors list

Photo: Cindy Ording / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Town Players of New Canaan’s Louise Kaminer (as Aoife Muldoon) and David Victor (as Tony Reilly) perform a scene from the John Patrick Shanley play “Outside Mullingar.” The staging of the 2014 play begins May 4. less Town Players of New Canaan’s Louise Kaminer (as Aoife Muldoon) and David Victor (as Tony Reilly) perform a scene from the John Patrick Shanley play “Outside Mullingar.” The staging of the 2014 play begins ... more Photo: Cindy Ording / Contributed Photo Community: Annual Dog Days of Summer event, New Canaan student named to honors list 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Annual Dog Days of Summer event

Pet Pantry Warehouse of New Canaan, at 21 Grove St. will host the ninth annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer on May 6 from noon to 4 p.m. It’s Pet Pantry’s fourth consecutive year hosting the “ultimate FUN-raiser for pet lovers and the whole family” at the New Canaan location. Admission is free and all event proceeds will support local pet rescue organizations, Adopt-a-Dog and Strays and Others. Last year, the event raised $10,000 in proceeds that was split between both beneficiary organizations.

The event continues to evolve and will feature the addition of “The Doggie Fun Zone” this year. The fastest dog to run the obstacle course will receive a one year’s supply of Open Farm dog food. A wildlife exhibition presented by the New Canaan Nature Center ,as well as a K-9 demonstration by the New Canaan Police Department, are new additions this year. On top of these new features, Pet Pantry is bringing back elements from prior years. This year’s highlights will include the signature “Pet Pantry Bone Bar” filled with top-of-the-line dog treats, chews and cookies; on-site “adoptions” where well-trained balloon dogs on a faux leash and can be adopted for a $15 donation; and the New Canaan Dog Days Scavenger Hunt, where families work together to figure out clues and complete the hunt.

Attendees will also enjoy a full afternoon of activities, entertaining classes, contests, exhibitors giveaways, talks with professional trainers available for behavioral questions, a meet-and-greet with on-site veterinarians, family and pet portraits with Venture Photography, caricature drawings and art activities for kids. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Event parking is available at the New Canaan Metro-North Railroad Station, 198 Elm St.

Visit Facebook to RSVP to the event. RSVP. For information, visit the New Canaan Dog Days Facebook page (www.facebook.com/NewCanaanDogDays). To learn about other Pet Pantry Warehouse locations, events and product selection please visit Pet Panty online (www.ppwpet.com).

New Canaan student named

to honors list

Senior Bryce Voges, of New Canaan, was named to the winter 2017-18 High Honors List at Pomfret School. To achieve this level of distinction, Voges earned a grade point average of at least 3.67 and received no grade lower than a B.

Founded in 1894, Pomfret School is an independent college preparatory school for boarding and day students in grades nine through 12. It also offers a postgraduate year. Set on 500 acres in the celebrated Last Green Valley of northeastern Connecticut, its mission is to cultivate a healthy interdependence of mind, body and spirit in students. The school offers eight academic disciplines, more than 100 elective courses, 25 athletic options and numerous opportunities to participate in community outreach and service programs.

Country School to host discovery fair

New Canaan Country School will host an Early Childhood Discovery Fair on April 21 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. for toddlers, preschoolers and their parents. The Discovery Fair is a guided, hands-on exploration of scientific and artistic principles. Activity stations will include paper-making, paint mixology, clay and wire, transparent collage, obstacle course, wood sculptures, wind tunnel, ramps and sensory tables. The day will end in a group sing-a-long.

Participants will receive a complimentary small tote bag to take home their creations. The event is free and open to all, but registration is required for headcount and gift bags. For information, register at www.countryschool.net/discoveryfair. Weather permitting, activities will be held both indoors and out. The Discovery Fair will take place rain or shine. Dress for mess. The event will be in New Canaan Country School’s Early Childhood Building (and lawn), at 635 Frogtown Road.