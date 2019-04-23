Committee narrowly rejects concealed carry bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A legislative committee has narrowly rejected a proposal to allow people to carry concealed handguns in public without getting a special permit.

The Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee on Tuesday voted down the proposal by Republican Sen. Gerald Allen of Tuscaloosa. A motion to advance the bill to the Senate floor failed on a 6-5 vote.

Allen said people should be able to exercise their constitutional right to bear arms without paying a fee.

The legislation is backed by gun rights groups including the National Rifle Association.

The proposal has come under opposition from state sheriffs and the group Moms Demand Action. Sheriffs have said the permits are needed for public safety.