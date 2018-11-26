Commission takes up residency challenge in Senate race

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission is taking up the issue of whether a Democrat elected to the state Senate meets the seven-year residency requirement.

District 23 Republican Sen. Bill Gannon lost to Democrat Jon Morgan by 105 votes, but Gannon has asked the commission to review how long Morgan has lived in the state. The New Hampshire Constitution requires state senators to be inhabitants of the state for seven years preceding the election.

Morgan told WMUR-TV that he has tax and voter registration records from September 2011 to prove he met the requirement. Republicans argue that he didn't meet it before the primary.

The commission will discuss the issue Monday, but because Morgan hasn't taken office, the Senate may have the final say.