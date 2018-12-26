Colyer declares state of disaster for Kansas winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Jeff Colyer has declared a state of disaster in anticipation of a winter storm that's expected to hit western Kansas.

Colyer's Wednesday declaration authorizes the use of state resources and workers to help affected areas.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning from Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon for parts of northwestern Kansas.

The agency is predicting 3-8 inches of snow in some areas.

Kansas Division of Emergency Management Deputy Director Angee Morgan is urging Kansans to change or delay travel in affected areas until after the storm. She says those who do travel should be cautious and stock a car emergency kit.

The division and the National Guard are preparing to help stranded motorists if needed.