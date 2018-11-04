  • FILE--In this Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, an unidentified man carries a placard to show support for Proposition 112, which would increase drilling setbacks, that will appear on the November election ballot during a rally outside the State Capitol in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    Photo: David Zalubowski, AP
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters are mulling a proposal that would tightly restrict where new oil and gas wells can be drilled across the state.

Proposition 112 requires that new wells be at least 2,500 feet (750 meters) from occupied buildings and "vulnerable areas" such as parks, creeks and irrigation canals. It also allows local governments to require even longer setbacks.

Groups backed by the energy industry point to a state analysis that determined the measure would put 85 percent of non-federal land in Colorado off-limits to drilling. The state currently requires setbacks of 500 feet (150 meters) from homes and 1,000 feet (300 meters) from schools.

Supporters of the measure argue that the stricter setbacks would better protect people and the environment.