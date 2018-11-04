Colorado voters mulling restrictions on new oil, gas wells

FILE--In this Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, an unidentified man carries a placard to show support for Proposition 112, which would increase drilling setbacks, that will appear on the November election ballot during a rally outside the State Capitol in Denver. less FILE--In this Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, an unidentified man carries a placard to show support for Proposition 112, which would increase drilling setbacks, that will appear on the November election ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

FILE- In this Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, file a sign stands along St. Paul Street in south Denver that calls for voters to cast their ballots against Proposition 112, which would tightly restrict where new oil and gas wells can be drilled across the state. less FILE- In this Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, file a sign stands along St. Paul Street in south Denver that calls for voters to cast their ballots against Proposition 112, which would tightly restrict where new oil and ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

FILE--In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo a pump jack works in a recently-constructed residential development in Frederick, Colo. Voters in Colorado will consider a proposal to tightly restrict where new oil and gas wells can be drilled in the state in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 6. less FILE--In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo a pump jack works in a recently-constructed residential development in Frederick, Colo. Voters in Colorado will consider a proposal to tightly restrict where new oil and ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP



Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Colorado voters mulling restrictions on new oil, gas wells 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters are mulling a proposal that would tightly restrict where new oil and gas wells can be drilled across the state.

Proposition 112 requires that new wells be at least 2,500 feet (750 meters) from occupied buildings and "vulnerable areas" such as parks, creeks and irrigation canals. It also allows local governments to require even longer setbacks.

Groups backed by the energy industry point to a state analysis that determined the measure would put 85 percent of non-federal land in Colorado off-limits to drilling. The state currently requires setbacks of 500 feet (150 meters) from homes and 1,000 feet (300 meters) from schools.

Supporters of the measure argue that the stricter setbacks would better protect people and the environment.