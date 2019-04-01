Colorado legislature approves "red flag" gun bill

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado "red flag" bill authorizing the potential removal of firearms from persons deemed by a court to be in crisis is on its way to the governor's desk.

Colorado's House voted 38-25 Monday to approve Senate amendments to the bill. Gov. Jared Polis has pledged to sign it.

The Democrat-sponsored bill would allow family, household members or law enforcement to petition a court to have guns seized from an owner if they believe he or she poses a threat.

A subsequent court hearing could extend a gun seizure up to 364 days.

The bill places the burden of proof on the gun owner to prove that he or she no longer poses a risk in order to get the firearms back.

Minority Republican lawmakers fought furiously against the bill.