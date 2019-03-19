Collins campaign challenger raising money through can drive

SANGERVILLE, Maine (AP) — An independent candidate seeking to unseat Maine Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is raising money for her campaign through a bottle and can drive.

Danielle Ravyn VanHelsing tells The Sun Journal she is "trying to think outside the box" ahead of the 2020 election.

VanHelsing says she does not know how much the can drive will raise, but if it helps cleans up trash, she would be happy.

The 36-year-old transgender woman is the only active opponent facing Collins.

Collins, who is expected to announce her run for a fifth term in the fall, had raised $2.6 million by the end of 2018.

VanHelsing had raised nothing.

Democrats have yet to announce a challenge to Collins, but a crowdfunded effort has raised $3.8 million for their potential candidate.

___

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com