Collins calls for full benefits for injured first responders

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's Republican senator is working with a Democratic colleague on legislation designed to make sure first responders receive full retirement benefits if they are injured on the job.

Sen. Susan Collins is introducing the First Responders Fair Return for Employees on Their Initial Retirement Earned Act with Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana. Collins says the bill will help responders such as federal firefighters, border protection officials and law enforcement officers receive full benefits.

She says current law states federal public safety officers lose early retirement benefits if they're injured on the job and return to federal service in another position. She and Tester say that is an unfair way to handle benefits for federal workers who serve in potentially dangerous roles.