Cold blamed in death of apparently homeless man in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A coroner says an apparently homeless man whose body was found partially covered with snow in a wooded area north of Springfield likely died of the cold.

Greene County Medical Examiner Tom Van De Berg says the man had been dead a few days when some homeless people who were looking for a place to camp discovered his body Thursday behind a Waffle House restaurant.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that De Berg says there was no sign of obvious injury or foul play. He says that given last week's bitter cold, hypothermia appears to be a cause or contributing factor in the man's death.

The man has been identified but his name wasn't immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

