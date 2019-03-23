Coffee shop serves up CBD-oil infused lattes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Revelator Coffee Company began serving CBD oil-infused lattes in all four of its Birmingham locations on Monday, and has sold dozens of the drinks in the first two days.

The coffee shop charges $1 to add three drops of CBD oil to a drink. It's featured in the Golden Latte with Relyf CBD oil.

Cannabidiol, or CBD oil, which some people use as a treatment for physical ailments, is made from industrial hemp, which contains a tiny percentage of THC, the intoxicating substance found in marijuana.

CBD oil can also be derived from marijuana and the Alabama Legislature has allowed limited exceptions to the law against marijuana possession for the use of CBD oil.

The 2018 Agriculture and Nutrition Act changed the legal status of hemp from a controlled substance to an agricultural commodity.

Alabama this month approved applications by 180 farmers to grow industrial hemp for purposes including making CBD oil.

All that helped create an atmosphere conducive to CBD oil-infused coffee.

"Right now it's just in the Birmingham market, but it's at all our locations in Birmingham," said Katherine Puckett, general manager of Revelator Birmingham at 1826 Third Ave. North. "They are looking at expanding it."

Revelator has partnered with Relyf, a CBD oil company that's also based in Birmingham, she said. Relyf works with hemp farmers and extraction facilities in the Southeast.

"We just debuted it yesterday, and we already had people coming in before noon," Puckett said.

The time seemed right for CBD oil-infused lattes, she said.

"We've seen enough other CBD positive things happening," she said. "People are realizing the benefits of it and are opening up to try it now."

Revelator also sells the Relyf CBD oil at the counter by the bottle for $49.95.

C.J. Britton, marketing director for Relyf, noted that industrial hemp and marijuana are cousins but entirely different plants. "The two plants also have different types of THC in them," Britton said. "Hemp, what CBD is derived from, has THCV which has no psycho active properties — it can't get you high — whereas marijuana has THCA, which is a psychoactive. It's a common misconception that CBD oil can get you high, but is out right false. True CBD oil, made from a maturely grown hemp plant, has no psychoactive effects or properties."

In addition to the Third Avenue North location, Revelator has an Uptown location called Octane, Sweet Jon's Cafe, 2821 Central Ave. in Homewood, and Revelator Mountain Brook, 2510 Park Lane Court South, near the Grand Bohemian Hotel.

While based in Birmingham, Revelator also has coffee shops in Georgia, Massachusetts, Louisiana, South Carolina and Tennessee.