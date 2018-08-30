Coast county takes aim at mosquitoes near football stadium

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is trying to reduce mosquito bites under Friday night lights.

News outlets report that Harrison County is increasing efforts to kill the flying pests after a person living near a Gulfport football stadium tested positive for West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne illness.

The director of the Harrison County mosquito control authority, Gene Fayard, says spray trucks are more active within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius of Milner Stadium. Workers also are treating standing water that could contain mosquito larvae.

The state Health Department reported that as of Monday, 26 people in Mississippi have tested positive for West Nile virus this year. Mississippi has among the highest numbers of serious West Nile infections nationwide.