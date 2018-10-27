Coast Guard rescues 18 after yacht, fishing boat collide

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Coast Guard has rescued 18 people from two vessels after a yacht collided with a fishing boat off the coast of San Diego.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the collision happened shortly before 8 p.m. Friday off the coast of Imperial Beach.

Authorities told the newspaper a Coast Guard helicopter and two Coast Guard boats responded to an emergency call from the yacht.

Authorities say one critically injured person was flow to the University of California, San Diego, Medical Center.

The person's identity and the extent of their injuries were not disclosed.

Other passengers were taken to San Diego by Coast Guard boat while still others were ferried there by the yacht.

The fishing boat was reported badly damaged. Its captain remained with it to await salvagers.