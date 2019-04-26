Closed power plant's cooling towers set to be demolished

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — Two 500-foot cooling towers at a closed Massachusetts power plant that was long considered one of the dirtiest in the region are being demolished this weekend.

The towers at Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset along Mount Hope Bay are scheduled to come down at 8 a.m. Saturday. The "controlled implosion" is expected to take just a few seconds.

The plant had burned coal since 1963. By the time it stopped producing power in 2017, it was the last coal-fired plant in Massachusetts.

Long considered an eyesore by people in two states, many residents as well as area businesses happy to see the plant gone are holding demolition watch parties.

Property owner Commercial Development Co. plans to turn the site into a multi-use facility mainly dedicated to supporting off-shore wind farms.