Closed nuclear plant holds final test of emergency sirens

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — An energy company has staged the final test of its emergency warning sirens at a closed nuclear plant in southern New Jersey.

Exelon Generation tested the sirens at the Oyster Creek Generating Station in Lacey Township on Tuesday and said no issues were detected.

The 42 sirens within a 10-mile (16-kilometer) radius of the plant in Ocean County were a signal to tune to local Emergency Alert Broadcast TV or radio station and not to evacuate.

Oyster Creek ceased operations in September. But the siren system remains active in accordance with local, state and federal emergency planning requirements.

The facility is located 60 miles (97 kilometer) east of Philadelphia. It produced enough electricity each year to supply about 600,000 typical homes.