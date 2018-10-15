Climbing at national parks subject of public meeting

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — People interested in climbing at New River Gorge National River and Gauley River National Recreation Area in West Virginia can learn more at a public meeting this month.

The National Park Service says in a news release it will discuss the climbing management plan, provide updates on issues brought up at previous meetings and take questions and comments. The meeting is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Canyon Rim Visitor Center.

New River Gorge National River is one of the largest climbing areas in the eastern U.S., with more than 1,600 established climbing routes. Information is available online .

Comments can be sent by email to claire_rozdilski@nps.gov or by regular mail to New River Gorge National River, Attn: Claire Rozdilski, P.O. Box 246, Glen Jean, WV 25846.