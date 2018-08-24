Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes baby eastern black rhino

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has welcomed a new baby eastern black rhino.

Zoo staff members say the calf was born to 25-year-old mother Inge and father Forrest and mother and calf are doing well. Inge and the new calf will be allowed time to bond before the public views them.

The unnamed calf born Sunday is the second birth of a rhino calf at the zoo this year. A total of seven eastern black rhinos have been born at the zoo.

The zoo says it hopes the births help bring attention to the status of the eastern black rhino as a critically endangered species.

Officials say fewer than 750 eastern black rhinos remain in the wild. Poaching and habitat loss are the primary threats to the species.