Cleanup work at eastern Idaho nuclear site resumes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Cleanup work has resumed at an eastern Idaho nuclear site months after the rupture of several barrels containing radioactive sludge.

The Post Register reported Tuesday the contractor in charge of cleanup at the U.S. Department of Energy site, Fluor Idaho, has finished the safety review it launched after the April rupture.

Fluor Idaho, which manages the Idaho Cleanup Project, said in a statement that its workers have started again to exhume buried Cold War weapons waste at the Accelerated Retrieval Project VIII facility west of Idaho Falls.

Fluor says it has "revised the waste exhumation and repacking process," including raking and monitoring the temperature of exhumed sludge before repackaging it to prevent similar ruptures from happening in the future.

