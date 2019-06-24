Civil War reenactment cancelled again after reinstatement

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Unspecified security concerns have forced the cancellation of this year's Civil War reenactment at a northeastern Illinois forest preserve.

Civil War Days was scheduled for July 13 and 14 in Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda. On Monday, Lake County Forest Preserve District board president Angelo Kyle said Civil War Days could not continue because of concerning "vigorous conversations" made about the event.

Kyle ordered the cancellation of the event in a June 11 posting on the district's website.

A lengthy and sometimes pointed discussion followed during the forest preserve district's board meeting. Board members and residents questioned whether Kyle's action violated not only board procedures, but also the value and message of the Civil War re-enactment. Kyle reversed his stance and apologized for the confusion.

Past Civil War Days have featured battle re-enactments, actors portraying historical figures, period crafts and games and military and civilian encampments.