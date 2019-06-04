City to install big battery for solar power installation

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — South Sioux City in northeast Nebraska will become a demonstration site for the storage of electric power generated by the city's 1,200-panel solar installation.

City Administrator Lance Hedquist says a battery that can store 1.5 megawatts of power will be installed by Florida-based NextEra Energy Inc. The unit carries a price tag of about $1.8 million, but Hedquist told the Sioux City (Iowa) Journal that the city expense will be lowered by applying state funds and tax credits.

Hedquist says the battery will be located by the city's 2.3 megawatt solar panel site.

The city's 2-year-old solar park provides roughly 5 percent of the city's 45 megawatt usage. Hedquist says the solar electricity costs a third less than electricity purchased elsewhere.

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com